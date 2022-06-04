Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu drained a three-pointer from a country mile against Mystics

While the Liberty might have their pitfalls, Sabrina Ionescu rarely struggles to make shots. In fact, the point guard/shooting guard thrives as a pure shotmaker. To be a great shotmaker, you have to have confidence, no matter the opponent.

On Friday night, when struggling New York (12-point underdogs heading into the game) took on the buzzing Mystics, Ionescu showed she has no such issues with faith in her ability. And that faith certainly pays off with tremendous dividends.

As the second quarter wound down, Ionescu casually strolled toward the three-point line. Except she pulled up. Way up. The distance didn’t matter one bit.

It is honestly shocking anyone can be accurate from that deep. You naturally have to assume the basket looks incredibly big to a guard like Ionescu.

To add the cherry on top, the Liberty wound up beating the Mystics 74-70 behind 24 points from Ionescu. There are few better talismans for winning than a locked-in scorer.

