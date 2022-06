LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – An 18-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges following the O Street crash that killed two people and injured 20 others over Memorial Day weekend. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Kyvell Stark, 18, of Omaha turned himself in Tuesday morning and was lodged in the Lancaster County jail on two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.

