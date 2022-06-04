Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race Season 8 Runner Up Opens Restaurant in Fairview, TX

Dr. Winfred Parnell’s patients absolutely love him! A graduate of Florida A&M University and the University of Florida School of Medicine, Dr. Parnell is a founding partner of Carlos & Parnell, M.D., P.A., and has been an active partner since 1981. Dr. Parnell devotes a great deal of time with a vigorous community outreach initiative that addresses quality of life issues, particularly for women. He specializes in obstetrics, annual exams, gynecology, infertility, and gynecologic surgery. It’s important to note that Dr. Parnell pioneered robotic surgery at Medical City Dallas. He has impeccable credentials and has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees, Medical City Dallas; Board of Managers for Parkland Hospital and Associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Located at 7777 Forest Lane in Suite 560 in Dallas, he can be reached at 972-566-4862.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO