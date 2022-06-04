ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, TX

Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race Season 8 Runner Up Opens Restaurant in Fairview, TX

By Texas Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter appearing on Food Network’s Food Truck Rally and then the Great Food Truck Race season 8 in 2018, Cedric McCoy and Ryan Thompson have followed through on their dream to open a restaurant. “My grandmother always dreamed of owning her own restaurant but never got a chance...

