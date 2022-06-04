ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unbelievable reason sister of a man who stole a car with a BABY inside says he is NOT to blame for the ordeal: 'My brother was going to steal a car and that was it'

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The sister of a man who stole a car with a baby inside says the four-month-old should never have been left alone in the vehicle.

Ilias Latsis, 37, was captured on CCTV hopping into a white Honda Jazz parked outside a deli in Klemzig, in Adelaide's north on Monday before speeding off.

Erika Carter, 27, had moments earlier parked the car with baby Jordan in the back and the engine running as she dashed into the store to get some bread.

But while Ms Carter was still inside the deli, Latsis jumped into the vehicle tore off, with the frantic mother chasing after him.

The car was eventually found three hours later with baby Jordan inside and unharmed.

The man's sister Athina Latsis said her brother, who 'has the kindest heart in the world', was supposed to just steal a car and not kidnap a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOewP_0g0W6QX300
Erika Carter, 27, is seen trying to stop Ilias Latsis from stealing her car with her baby son inside after she parked at a deli in Klemzig, Adelaide on Monday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDhjQ_0g0W6QX300
 Ms Carter (pictured with baby Jordan) told 7NEWS she 'went for a quick trip to get a loaf of bed and made the wrong decision to leave bubs for that split second'.

'It would not be an abduction or kidnapping if this mother did not leave the child in the car,' she told 7NEWS.

'My brother was going to steal a car and that was it.'

Ms Latsis, a mother herself, said she would 'never' have left her child alone, whether it was for 'five seconds or three minutes'.

Latsis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to abduction and theft charges at Adelaide Magistrates' Court, and expressed his remorse for driving off with baby Jordan inside.

Ms Carter refuses to accept his apology, adding he should've called police when he saw the baby in the back.

South Australian police allege that Latsis turned up at the location in a stolen Mazda Ute before swapping cars with Ms Carter's Honda.

CCTV from the harrowing incident shows Ms Carter getting out of the car to duck into the shop.

Seconds later, Latsis pulls up alongside the Honda Jazz in a black Mazda BT-50 police allege was stolen from Black Forest earlier on Monday morning.

Footage shows the man looking through the rear window of the Honda Jazz and realising the motor is still running with no one behind the wheel.

He returns to the Mazda to retrieve a backpack before jumping into the Honda and reverses out.

A frantic Ms Carter races into the carpark and jumps in front of the car, screaming at the thief to stop as he speeds away.

The distraught mum raced back into the shop to raise the alarm and was later seen being consoled by police as an urgent manhunt was launched.

Her vehicle was located without the driver about three hours later, 5km away in a nearby suburb - with the baby still inside and unharmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ahAP_0g0W6QX300
Erika Carter (pictured) was finally reunited with her baby boy after about a three hour search by police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArJ3f_0g0W6QX300
Ms Carter (above) revealed she had been the victim of an attempted abduction when she was 11, just 5km from where Jordan was later taken

Baby Jordan is reportedly in good health, despite being left in the car amid chilly temperatures of around 12C.

Police located Latsis in a home later that day and arrested him.

Ms Carter regrets leaving her son in the car alone and said the hours leading up to police finding her boy were 'the longest few hours of her life'.

She said she 'made the wrong decision' and upon hearing her car ignition turn on, her heart 'sank'.

In an odd twist Ms Carter revealed on Friday she had been a victim of an attempted abduction herself when she was 11.

She said she had been walking her mum's dog in Holden Hill - just 5km from where Jordan was later abducted - when she was 'grabbed and put into a car'.

'My dog bit the abductor, and I managed to unlock the passenger's door and get out but that took me years to get over,' she said.

Latsis will reappear in court later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Sister#Cctv#South Australian#Mazda
Daily Mail

Dominican Republic cabinet minister, 55, shot dead by his childhood friend, who turned himself in to authorities after fleeing to a church where he confessed to a priest 'I just killed a person'

The Dominican Republic's minister of the environment and natural resources - the son of a former president - was shot and killed in his office on Monday by his childhood friend. Orlando Jorge, 55, was shot by Miguel Cruz, who fled the scene and sought refuge at a church in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Starving pensioner, 70, who went missing in Thai forest while looking for mangoes is found alive after waiting for six days in a hut praying people would find him

A pensioner has been found alive after being lost in the forest for six days. Thai villager Inpan Wongkhamnuan, 70, went missing after venturing into the forest near his home in search of his favourite mangoes. But instead of walking toward the orchard on May 26, he mistakenly followed a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

386K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy