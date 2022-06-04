Teen ‘threatened to assassinate cop and his wife’ if rapper Young Thug wasn’t released from jail

A TEEN boy has allegedly threatened to assassinate a sheriff and his wife if the rapper Young Thug wasn’t released from jail.

Cops claimed Quartavius Mender, of Georgia, penned death threats in the comments section of Instagram posts that featured Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

Quartavius Mender, 18, allegedly threatened to kill Sheriff Pat Labat if the rapper Young Thug wasn't released from jail Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Young Thug was arrested in May on accusations of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) Credit: Getty

Mender, 18, demanded Young Thug – real name Jeffery Lamar Williams – to be released from jail, Fox5 reported.

The boy allegedly threatened to kill Labat, his wife Jackie, and Ronald Applin – the Atlanta Public Schools Chief.

Mender was taken into custody on May 26 and has been charged with 23 counts of terroristic threats.

Labat vowed: “We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously.

“Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard will not protect someone from criminal prosecution."

Young Thug was among 28 people arrested on racketeering charges in May.

He was arrested on accusations of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and engaging in street gang activities.

RICO, which was signed into law during the Nixon Administration, was originally designed to combat the Mafia.

It allows criminals to be hit with extended penalties and a civil cause of action for their roles in criminal organizations.

It specifically focuses on racketeering and targets kingpins by allowing them to be tried for crimes that they ordered or assisted in.

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel told The Sun that the rapper denies the allegations that have been leveled at him.

The music star was denied bond by a judge, who cited a “significant concern” that he would be a danger to the community or obstruct justice.

But, the judge said he would be open to reconsidering future motions regarding bonds.

Young Thug is said to be a founding member of Young Slime Life.

YSL is an Atlanta criminal street gang that formed in 2012 and is linked to the Bloods, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors claimed Williams has referenced the gang in songs and on social media.

'FIGHTING CASE ZEALOUSLY'

Steel told ABC News: “Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever.

“We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."

The lawyer vowed that his team will fight to his “last drop of blood” in order to clear Young Thug.

Fellow rapper Gunna was also among those to be charged with conspiracy to violate RICO.

Prosecutors claimed the rapper donned jewelry that contained the YSL logo in Lil Keed’s Fox 5 music video.

And, prosecutors referred to the lyric: “We gt ten hundred-round choppers”, GQ reported.

District Attorney Fani Willis said: “It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes, ... you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gunna had his bond denied last month and is set to appear in court in January 2023.

Labat vowed that officers would take 'brazen threats seriously' Credit: Getty

The rapper Gunna was also arrested on RICO charges and is set to appear in court in January 2023 Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS