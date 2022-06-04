ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Nat Fyfe is SWARMED by fans after Freo star made his return from 10-month injury hell to guide Peel to six-point victory - his first WAFL game in 12 YEARS as midfielder jokes: 'There's a fair chance I've got COVID I reckon' after public interaction

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It has been a long 10 months since Nat Fyfe stepped out onto the oval, and fans were certainly pleased to see the Fremantle superstar step up his return to competitive action this weekend.

Fyfe, 30, has not played since Round 19 last year, with shoulder and back injuries blighting the two-time Brownlow Medalist.

But he took a big step towards making a return to the AFL after featuring for WAFL side Peel in their six-point victory over Subiaco on Saturday - his first game at this level since he was 18 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojNos_0g0W5GzE00
Ecstatic fans surrounded Nat Fyfe as the Fremantle star made his return to senior footy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bqvj_0g0W5GzE00
Fyfe, 30, has been out of action for 10 months after battling back and shoulder injuries

Fyfe played an important role in the Thunder's victory, gathering an equal game-high 24 disposals as well as five marks, four tackles and four inside 50s.

The 30-year-old has often been switched between midfield and the forward line at the Dockers in recent years. His preferred position is midfield and he played Saturday's game in the middle of the park.

'I started my career in State footy on this ground, so it's good to be back,' he told Channel 7.

'It's so good that so many people have come out to watch today.'

Fyfe was greeted by a very warm reception on the final siren, with supporters swarming the pitch to grab an autograph and a selfie with the Fremantle star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlLNF_0g0W5GzE00
The midfielder racked up an equal game-high 24 disposals during the game for Peel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWeb8_0g0W5GzE00
He joked he 'probably got Covid' after his interaction with lots of fans after the game

'There's a fair chance I've got COVID I reckon after that little interaction with the public,' Fyfe joked post-game.

His appearance in WAFL has certainly sparked debate, with Wayne Carey questioning the decision to potentially risk further injury by playing Fyfe at State level.

However, Justin Longmuir insisted the club has 'the most knowledge of the situation' and was happy to put Fyfe in the game, and the 30-year-old echoed those sentiments after the match.

'It was definitely the best thing for me,' he said.

'I felt a bit rusty and eased my way into the game but I took a few hits and bumps that gave me the confidence in my body

'I feel the way the fans embraced today and WA Footy, it was great to see.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

