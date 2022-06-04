Unstoppable Iga Swiatek takes just 68 MINUTES to beat tearful Coco Gauff in the French Open final, 6-1, 6-3, matching Venus Williams' 21st century record of 35 wins in a row on the WTA tour

There is little of the superstar about unassuming Iga Swiatek – apart from the way she plays tennis.

The 21-year-old from Poland belongs in a class of her own right now, and she only emphasised that with her crushing dismissal of Coco Gauff in Saturday's French Open final.

Her 6-1, 6-3 victory in just 68 minutes left the 18-year-old American in tears and Swiatek in some rarefied company when it comes to the dominance she is exercising over her peers.

It is now 35 straight victories and counting, going back to mid-February, which equals the mark set by both the Williams sisters at the height of their careers. She has now collected two of the last three titles at Roland Garros and there are likely to be plenty more to come.

Iga Swiatek won her second French Open title with a dominant win against Coco Gauff

The world No 1 dropped to her knees on the clay after bulldozing her way to a 6-1, 6-3 victory

Gauff fought best she could but struggled to find any range with her forehand all match

Both players made emotional and heartfelt speeches afterwards, and while the even more likeable Gauff is something of a crowd darling it was Swiatek who drew the most applause.

'I want to say something to Ukraine, stay strong, the world is still there,' she said, as if emphasising that she is more about substance than superficial style.

Throughout the tournament Swiatek has been wearing a Ukraine emblem, at a time when many of her peer group seem more concerned about how any action on the issue might affect their ranking.

As she told NBC: 'Many players have taken off the ribbons and there is huge discussion about next tournaments and points. It's not about that but the whole situation there, and I want people to be aware.'

There was a mutual embrace at the end between the two players following the one-sided final

Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam singles final but found no answers to Swiatek's skill

The Pole was quick to race up to her box at the end to celebrate with her family and friends

The most substantial thing about her game are her beautifully-timed, heavy groundstrokes, delivered from a short backswing that makes them difficult to read.

Even Gauff, who is a superb mover, was often left flatfooted as she unleashed them into the corners. That reduced this final to less than the competitive showpiece that was hoped for.

It has not been an especially easy fortnight for the women's game, with controversy over the men being preferred for the new night slot at Roland Garros, and it could have used a more memorable contest than this.

Wimbledon has chosen to disproportionately ramp up the price of its women's final tickets this year to £240 each, and at SW19 they may have been looking on uneasily.

But then Swiatek was the one top 10 female player left by the last sixteen, so her romping to the title this week was hardly unexpected.

Emotions flowed for both Gauff (left) and Swiatek (right) during the ceremony at the end

Swiatek celebrates with compatriot and Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski

As Gauff remarked afterwards, she offers unique challenges: 'I think probably the best thing she does is change direction really well on her shots,' said the American, who will play in the doubles final on Sunday.

'Compared to other players, you're not used to seeing so many winners down the line. She does a good job with that and taking the ball early. On clay it's difficult to do.

'Her and Ash (the now retired Barty) are the hardest that I've played against. It probably looked like I was freaking out, but really it was just Iga was too good. I wasn't freaking out.'

Gauff had no answers to the firepower coming at her, and started nervously to go 0-4 down. She briefly led in the second set when Swiatek's level momentarily dipped, but nobody could have lived with the ripped forehands coming at her.

There was thunder overhead in the last game, which seemed an appropriate soundtrack to the blows coming off the Pole's racket. Her superiority meant that the match would not extend long enough to be stopped for the rain that came down shortly afterwards.

Now to hear from our champion...

Swiatek says: "I just told Coco don't cry and look at what I am doing now!

"When I was your age I had my first year on Tour and I had no idea what I was doing! You will be fine, I am pretty sure of that.

"I want to thank my team. Oh my god, without you I wouldn't be there. I am pretty happy every piece has come together and we can do this. Thank you guys for full support all the time no matter what.

"Also, to my dad, I wouldn't be in the world without you so I have to thank you for everything. And to my sister at home. You know, two years ago winning this title, I wouldn't have expected it. But this time I worked hard, the pressure was big, so thanks all the fans for coming."

IGA SWIATEK WINS THE FRENCH OPEN!

A vicious backhand cross-court is a beautiful way to start the point, with Gauff's return just long. 0-15.

Gauff responds to the challenge by curving in a deep forehand winner down the line. 15-15.

But the American's resistance is shortlived as Swiatek pulls out a backhand winner to Gauff's side for 30-15, just as a rumble of thunder breaks out in the sky.

Two points from victory, Gauff is long on a Swiatek serve out wide before the world No 1 seals it with a cross-court backhand winner.

Iga Swiatek is a double French Open winner with a 6-1, 6-3 win, extending her unbeaten run to 35 matches.

13:53

Youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004!

Coco Gauff will play her first major championship match at just eighteen, even though she seems to have been around forever. Her opponent will be world No 1 Iga Swiatek, on a run of 34 consecutive victories.

13:09

