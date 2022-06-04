ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves 'set to sign Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio for £30million' as Bruno Lage looks to strengthen his squad

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wolves are close to finalising the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

As reported by The Mirror, Wolves are set to pay £30million to bring the centre-back to Molineux.

Inacio's contract at Sporting runs until 2026 and he has a buyout clause of £39million plus add-ons, but Wolves are set to sign him for a cheaper fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kCV0_0g0W0bVQ00
Wolves are closing in on the signing of centre-back Goncalo Inacio for £30million

A Portugal Under-21 international, Inacio is a product of Sporting's academy. He has won one league title and two Taca da Liga's with Sporting.

Since making his debut in 2020 he has proceeded to make 70 senior appearances for Sporting and has scored seven goals.

Sporting need to sell players this summer in order to finance a rebuild of their squad, and Inacio could be among those to depart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtTS1_0g0W0bVQ00
Head coach Bruno Lage is eager to strengthen Wolves' defensive options this summer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dM0n_0g0W0bVQ00
Experienced defender Marcal is set to depart, which will create space in the squad for Inacio

Other clubs in England and Spain have also expressed interest in the 20-year-old but Wolves are poised to sign him.

Experienced defender Romain Saiss is leaving Wolves on a free transfer this summer, which will create space in the squad for Inacio.

Bruno Lage's side finished in 10th place in the Premier League and are now looking to push on further.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Marcal are also set to depart Wolves, while the future of midfielder Joao Moutinho is uncertain.

Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move away, with Manchester United linked with the Portugal international.

