What to look for in prenatal vitamins: Give your baby the best start in life BEFORE they're born by nourishing them from inside the womb

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, it's more important than ever to ensure your body is getting the nutrients it needs to grow a healthy baby.

Even if you have a varied diet, there are certain nutrients that it's impossible to get in adequate quantities from food, which is where prenatal supplements come in.

One supplement that is both recommended by Ob-Gyn experts and even developed in partnership with Ob-Gyns is the Modern Fertility Prenatal Multivitamin. It can be conveniently delivered to your door each month so you never need to think about running out or forgetting to take it.

Developed with America's leading Ob-Gyns, these supplements have all the nutrients to nourish you through conception and pregnancy in levels that are unlikely to make you sick or nauseous.

The vitamins are infused with fresh citrus so they smell divine and give you a refreshing boost.

Vitamins to your door: Modern Fertility can ship prenatal vitamins to your door each month in recyclable packaging, making nourishing your body for pregnancy less stressful

Combining nutritional guidance from leading Ob-Gyns with decades of research has led to a vegetarian prenatal that contains all the requirements for conception and pregnancy in the exact quantities needed. Simply take two pills once-a-day to give your body exactly what it needs to make and grow a baby.

Satisfied users have said this makes the vitamins gentler on the stomach than other prenatal vitamins, which can often irritate the digestive tract by providing too high a daily dose of certain vitamins that then need to be broken down by the body.

And the Modern Fertility supplements are especially recommended for those trying to conceive with research suggesting taking prenatal supplements before pregnancy can decrease nausea and sickness.

Your first Modern Fertility order will contain a child-proof, reusable glass jar as well as your monthly dose of vegetarian parental vitamins

One of the satisfied customers wrote on the Modern Fertility website: 'I love the simplicity of the ingredients and how easy they are on my stomach. I've tried more expensive prenatal vitamins that would make me feel ill.'

Another added: 'I don't think I've ever taken a prenatal vitamin that hasn't made me sick or feel nauseous. Well, this one is the one! The orange smell when the jar is opened is such a sweet smell, especially for us that have smelled the traditional medicine smell of vitamins.'

Modern Fertility vitamins smell like citrus, which sets them apart from other prenatal supplements that can smell medicinal . Shoppers say the scent relieves nausea and makes them feel more awake

Pregnancy and trying to conceive can often feel like a huge scary journey, but each Modern Fertility purchase will mean access to Modern Fertility's app and online communities so you can connect with other people in the same situation.

This includes live Q&As with fertility experts and a safe space to ask questions about your fertility journey.

And if you are currently trying to conceive, Modern Fertility offer affordable at-home hormone testing kits and ovulation strips to arm you with all the knowledge needed to grow your family whenever you are ready.

Even if you're not actively trying for a baby now, if you want one at some point in the future then it's a good idea to test your hormone levels.

The earlier you identify any potential issues, the more time you have to treat them and satisfied shoppers say that the home testing kits have made them feel in control of their fertility journey.

