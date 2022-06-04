ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Messi and Neymar won't like being the sideshow, there's questions about his influence and rows with LaLiga already... and fans could easily turn: Why Kylian Mbappe's big PSG deal could be a disaster

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kylian Mbappe surely didn't anticipate sparking an all-out war between LaLiga and Paris Saint-Germain after he put pen to paper on his staggering new contract but, bizarrely, that is exactly what is happened. Neither party is backing down, either.

The striker's shadow looms large over the city. Posters and murals of the superstar striker are everywhere, and supporters are still basking in their club's audacious attempt to tie down their talisman to fresh terms, despite him angling to leave.

He is a favourite of theirs for a reason. He grew up in Bondy, a suburb outside of the capital and, after breaking through in jaw-dropping fashion at Monaco, moved to the Parc des Princes and quickly set about looking to achieve his lofty ambitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3Xxb_0g0W0Yo700
Kylian Mbappe risks frustrating his team-mates after signing a new mega-contract with PSG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmbzh_0g0W0Yo700
The striker decided to commit his future to his current club despite interest from Real Madrid

Mbappe arrived as the most expensive teenager of all time and, at the tender age of just 23, has already won the World Cup, four Ligue 1 titles and three French cups. It is no surprise, then, that his club were desperate to keep him, against all the odds.

For much of the saga, Real Madrid were confident they would sign him, but eventually missed out. The ace turned down a number of contract offers at his current side, but went on to change his mind and sign a new £650,000-per-week, three-year deal.

After almost certainly making Mbappe the best-paid player in football, PSG have made a staggering commitment to stand by him. They have delved deep into their coffers to do that, however, and will now want their investment repaid in full.

Ahead of PSG's final match of the season, the frontman was paraded around the pitch by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was unable to shift the big grin on his face for most of it. He did, after all, haul his prized asset back from the brink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cx5u_0g0W0Yo700
Mbappe staying at the Parc des Princes is viewed as a coup, but will cause issues of its own

Before the clock had hit 50 minutes, Mbappe had wrapped up his hat-trick. He will guarantee goals and explosive pieces of magic, and that is why he found himself at the middle of an incredible tug of war between two of the world's biggest clubs.

But there are some who will believe his new deal is simply a disaster in waiting, and they may have a point. Even the build-up to the unveiling, a period stretching back to Euro 2020, has been littered with uncertainty.

Along the way, Mbappe's confidence plummeted.

It is said that the striker planned to dazzle at the international showpiece to send his value skyrocketing, which would allow him to then sign improved terms with PSG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu3S1_0g0W0Yo700
The frontman (pictured at the Cannes film festival) is likely to be the world's best-paid player

But his supposed ploy did not go to plan, after he failed to score a goal and missed the decisive penalty which sent France crashing out in the last 16. When he returned to club action for the first game of the season, he was jeered by his own fans.

That public show of disapproval may have been because of his disappointment on the big stage, and also due to his refusal to sign an extension. The pile-on continued in the media and, suddenly, Mbappe looked like he had the world on his shoulders.

He has since sprung back into top form, but the ramifications of his new deal is likely to send shockwaves across the rest of PSG's squad. They have a number of big earners, all of whom have been usurped, and that does not make for a happy camp.

Lionel Messi, for example, earns £25million net per year, but his team-mate has overtaken that remarkable figure. Mbappe appears to have been placed firmly at the heart of the project, too, despite Messi's status as perhaps the greatest player ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUN6H_0g0W0Yo700
Nasser Al-Khelaifi invested significant resources into keeping Mbappe, against all the odds

The two players are thought to enjoy a good relationship, but it has been reported that Mbappe was initially thrown off by the arrival of Messi and all of its subsequent media attention. With some extra care and attention, that problem was easily fixed.

It is no secret that Messi has struggled since leaving Barcelona, an exit that was forced on him against his will. On the other flank, Neymar has also endured troubles of his own, and reports have suggested the club may be happy to let him leave.

A delicate situation, then, and one rendered even more unstable with Mbappe's lucrative extension. On paper, it is the best front three in the sport's history, but when broken down individually, there are issues lurking beneath for each of them.

The optics for the extension have also been questionable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24udel_0g0W0Yo700
But the deal runs the risk of angering Lionel Messi and Neymar, who may play second fiddle

For example, earlier this week it was claimed that Mbappe wanted to see 14 people leave PSG this summer in a brutal mass culling, including Mauricio Pochettino. The extent of this clear out is unheard of, but the striker now holds sizeable influence.

He was also said to be keen to axe other key members of the squad, including Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes. Also on the chopping block were Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia and others.

Just days after opening an exciting new chapter at the club, Mbappe was forced to take to social media to rebuff the reports as 'fake'. Getting ahead of a story is a wise move for any player, but the fact he was forced to do so at all is not a good image.

Al-Khelaifi, who has placed so much time and resources into ensuring that the mercurial magician stays put this summer, will be desperate for him to move on from trivial matters and do his talking where it matters most - on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBuVP_0g0W0Yo700
Mbappe recently took to social media to label claims he wants an exodus at PSG as 'fake'

But bubbling away is the previously mentioned row between LaLiga and PSG. Javier Tebas, the chief of the top flight, published a tweet taking aim at the club for the staggering numbers involved in the deal, and described it as an 'insult to football'.

He said: 'What PSG are doing by renewing with Mbappe for a huge amount of money (who knows where and how it'll be paid) after announcing losses of €700m in the last few seasons and having a wage burden of €600m is an INSULT to football.

'Al-Khelafi [sic] is as dangerous as the Super League.'

The Athletic say that PSG are furious with the public manner of the criticism, although LaLiga themselves have announced they will file a complaint against PSG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XIbjD_0g0W0Yo700
Javier Tebas has been scathing of the Ligue 1 side's decision to splash out on keeping the star

They said: 'On Kylian Mbappe's possible announcement to stay at PSG, LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues.'

Again, in similar fashion to Tebas, they highlighted the club's losses and said it was 'scandalous' that they were able to 'close such an agreement'.

'La Liga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative court and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability,' they continued.

PSG supporters will not mind one bit, of course. They threw their weight behind Mbappe for his three-goal heroics against Metz in their season finale, and will continue to do so for as long as he remains committed to their quest for success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbt1y_0g0W0Yo700
Florentino Perez's insistence that Madrid have forgotten about Mbappe is simply not the case

The atmosphere at the ground has been known to turn hostile towards players the fanbase deem to not be pulling their weight, so it falls to him to stop this from happening to him. He has the ability to do so, but winning more trophies is a must.

Overall, this is a gamble for every party involved. For the club, it represents a real statement and underlines their desperation to finally win the Champions League. For Mbappe, he has turned down the club that have just lifted that coveted trophy.

And in football, big gambles have a tendency to go spectacularly wrong.

Recently, Florentino Perez said that, for Madrid, Mbappe is already forgotten. Judging by the storm building overhead, that is simply not the case.

