ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Everything you need to know about Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert with Charles and William to pay tribute with 22k fans

By Alice Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwkRi_0g0Vyowt00

PRINCE William and Charles will pay tribute to the Queen at tonight's star-studded Party at the Palace.

Millions are expected to tune in to the concert celebrating Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne - though whether the monarch herself will be there remains unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upJ7Q_0g0Vyowt00
Prince Charles and the Queen at Trooping the Colour on Thursday Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXA1_0g0Vyowt00
Prince William will honour the monarch at tonight's Party at the Palace Credit: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also likely to be absent from the event - instead celebrating their daughter Lilibet's first birthday privately at Windsor.

But Wills and Charles - both future kings - are preparing to take centre stage in front of a 22,000-strong crowd outside Buckingham Palace on day three of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The father and son will speak separately in honour of the Queen, 96, towards the end of the BBC's open-air show.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Hans Zimmer are among the acts gearing up to entertain audiences.

The incredible line-up also includes George Ezra, Craig David, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Roman Kemp and Kirsty Young are hosting, with help from guest presenters Jermaine Jenas, Gethin Jones, Carol Kirkwood and Holly Hamilton.

It is thought unlikely Her Majesty will be there in person, but confirmation of any movements will be released later today.

She skipped yesterday's Service of Thanksgiving after experiencing "discomfort" during Trooping the Colour, before later pulling out of today's Epsom Derby.

However, the avid racegoer will be glued to the TV, watching the developments from Windsor.

Jubilee celebrations at the course will still go ahead as planned, with the Princess Royal expected to represent her mother.

Later, thousands will gather on The Mall to try to catch a glimpse of the Party at the Palace action.

The spectacle will be set on three stages in front of the Queen's London residence.

Queen + Lambert will kick things off, 20 years after Brian May opened the Golden Jubilee celebrations from the Palace rooftop.

And soul legend Ross will close the two-and-a-half hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry will also feature, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the Queen's reign, including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and theatre.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will make a special appearance, as well as performances from the casts of West End shows The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

It kicks off at 7.30pm and while tickets have been snapped up, viewers at home can watch it all unfold on BBC One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlcM4_0g0Vyowt00
Eager fans arrive at The Mall ahead of the concert Credit: Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPULW_0g0Vyowt00
A man in full Union Flag get-up in preparation for the Party at the Palace Credit: Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5W7Z_0g0Vyowt00
Little Tilly is thrown into the air before tonight's spectacle outside the Palace Credit: Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency
  • Diana Ross
  • Queen + Adam Lambert
  • Alicia Keys
  • Hans Zimmer
  • Ella Eyre
  • Craig David
  • Mabel
  • Elbow
  • George Ezra
  • Duran Duran
  • Andrea Bocelli
  • Mimi Webb
  • Jax Jones
  • Celeste
  • Nile Rodgers
  • Sigala
  • Diversity
  • Sam Ryder
  • Sir Elton John

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Gethin Jones
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
George Ezra
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Jermaine Jenas
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Carol Kirkwood
Person
Craig David
Person
Hans Zimmer
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Golden Jubilee#Party#Palace#Queen Adam Lambert#Service Of Thanksgiving#Epsom Derby
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
470K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy