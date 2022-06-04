4th stimulus check updates — Millions of Americans could get $200 in gas payments this year – find out exact date

NORTH Carolina residents could get a $200 gas tax rebate to help fight record prices at the pump.

The Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022 was proposed by North Carolina Senate Democrats.

If passed, the act would give a cash boost to all residents over the age of 18 with a valid driver's license.

The plan came as gas prices in the state hit $4.356 per gallon on Tuesday, up from $2.895 just 12 months ago, AAA reports.

The average diesel price in the state is now $5.514 per gallon, up from $3.056 12 months ago.

The rebate would be sent as a check or debit card no later than October 1st, 2022, WRAL reports.

Read our stimulus check live blog for the latest news and updates...

Energy relief up to $2,000

A new energy assistance program in Minnesota is now open.

The program will offer up to $2,000 towards heat, power, and water costs, and is free for all eligible households.

The Kootasca Community Action’s 2021-22 Energy Assistance Program is available to residents of Itasca and Koochiching.

Eligible households may get the following types of grants: primary heat grants, energy-related repair grants, and in some cases, crisis aid.

Gas tax holiday is extended

Drivers in Connecticut will see the state’s gas tax holiday extended until November 30, 2022.

The tax holiday is part of an updated budget plan, which kicks in on July 1.

The 25-cents-per-gallon tax was initially set to expire.

Governor Ned Lamont approved the extension on May 9.

First-time buyer credit of $10,000

On April 27, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced he is increasing the help available to first-time homebuyers from $5,000 to $10,000.

The funds, sent through the First-Time Homebuyers Incentive Program, will help with down payments and closing costs.

Applications opened on May 1 and will stay open until funds run out.

$100million first-time homebuyer program opens, continued

To qualify for the Hometown Heroes Housing Program, Florida residents should have a minimum credit score of 640, provide proof of employment, and meet the income threshold for their county.

Eligible borrowers will receive up to 5 percent of the first mortgage loan amount.

The maximum benefit is $25,000.

$100million first-time homebuyer program opens

The program, known as the Hometown Heroes Housing Program, will launch June 1.

The news came from Florida Governor DeSantis on May 23.

The program will make it easier for essential workers, including policemen, firefighters, and nurses, to purchase homes in their communities.

First-time homebuyer credit up to $15,000

The Biden Administration hopes to provide relief to first-time homebuyers, though nothing has passed yet.

The pending plan is known as the First-Time Homebuyer Act of 2021.

The bill would give first-time homebuyers up to $15,000 in refundable federal tax credits.

Who qualifies for federal child tax credits in 2022?

For 2022, families may claim up to $2,000 per child under age 17.

Married couples who earn up to $400,000 will qualify.

For singles and those who file as head of household, the income threshold is $200,000.

The Sun has a detailed list of the child tax credit programs in each state.

How much are federal child tax credits in 2022?

Families may be eligible for up to $2,000 in support, depending on income level.

The 2022 child tax credits are a return to pre-Covid levels.

Although Congress did not extend the boosted payments provided by the American Rescue Act, families may still claim the credit on their tax returns.

$250 child tax credits begin July 1, continued

The newly passed child tax credits will provide $250 per child.

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child, married couples in Connecticut may earn $200,000 or less.

Heads of household may earn $160,000 or less.

Single taxpayers may earn $100,000 or less.

$250 child tax credits begin July 1

Applications for $250 child tax credits, which come in the form of a tax rebate, have opened in Connecticut.

They will remain open from June 1 to July 31.

Connecticut families may claim up to three credits, worth $250 each.

The payments come as Connecticut’s record-smashing budget surplus has come to light.

The tax rebates are part of an updated budget plan, which kicks in July 1.

Homeownership may increase net worth by 40 times

According to Realtor.com, 65 percent of Americans own homes.

The net worth of a homeowner is roughly 40 times that of a non-owner, they reported.

At the same time, there is a national shortage of affordable housing.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the percentage of homes sold below $250,000 has plummeted from 47 percent to 28 percent in the past two years.

Up to $500 set for Missourians

Lawmakers in the Missouri Senate passed a $49billion budget – the largest in the state’s history.

The budget will allow individual income filers to get up to $500 while joint filers can expect to receive up to $1,000.

Taxpayers will get $1 back for every dollar they’ve paid in taxes, The Kansas City Beacon revealed.

How many stimulus programs have been launched?

There have been three federal stimulus programs since 2020.

The first included checks worth $1,200, the second was worth $600, and the third was worth $1,400.

States have also implemented stimulus programs to aid American workers.

For example, California has sent up to $1,200 in stimulus payments to millions of its residents.

Indiana sending rebates to 4.3million

Currently, Indiana is sending nearly 4.3million residents direct payments.

Taxpayers who file as single will get $125 while eligible married couples will get $250.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022.

Those who selected direct deposit will start getting their money this month, with payments continuing through mid-summer, according to the state.

Mailed checks are set to go out later in the summer.

North Carolina proposes $200 gas tax refund, continued

The rebate would be sent as a check or debit card no later than October 1st, 2022, WRAL reported.

The plan came as gas prices in the state hit $4.35 per gallon, according to AAA.

North Carolina proposes $200 gas tax refund

Millions of Americans could be in line for a $200 gas tax rebate amid record prices at the pumps.

The plan, known as the Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022, was unveiled by North Carolina Senate Democrats.

It would give a cash boost to all residents over the age of 18 with a valid driver’s license.

Federal energy relief proposal for all Americans, continued

“At $120 per barrel of oil, the levy would raise approximately $45billion per year,” Khanna said to USA Today.

“At that price, single filers would receive approximately $240 each year and joint filers would receive roughly $360 each year.”

“If they avoid the tax, that’s less relief for the American public, but that means that their price will come down.”

However, Khanna said that the Democratic pair hasn’t gotten Republican representatives on board yet.

Federal energy relief proposal for all Americans

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Ro Khanna have proposed a bill called Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax.

In the proposal, gas relief payments would be sent to lower-income Americans.

The funding would come from levying a per-barrel tax on major oil companies “equal to 50 percent of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the pre-pandemic average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019,” a brief of the bill says according to Yahoo Finance.

Calls for seniors to get stimulus

Inflation has hit older Americans hard.

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently noted that Social Security claimant’s buying power has been slashed by 40 percent.

In October, Rick Delaney, chairman of the TSCL called on Congress to provide aid to retirees.

“We believe that a special stimulus for Social Security recipients could help defray the higher costs some would face if next year’s [cost-of-living adjustment] bumps them into a higher tax bracket, causing higher tax rates on their income and surcharges to their Medicare Part B premiums,” Delaney wrote in a letter to the national legislative body.

Hawaii’s tax rebate proposal

Hawaii Governor David Ige submitted a tax rebate proposal in January.

The proposal will allow every Hawaii taxpayer earning less than $100,000 to receive $300.

Those earning more will be sent $100.

The state of Hawaii approved the rebate, but details are yet to be released, as reported by Forbes.

Federal energy rebate of $100 per month, part three

If passed, the energy payments would follow the same guidelines as other federal payouts:

$100 for single filers earning less than $75,000 phased out at $80,000

$100 for joint filers earning less than $150,000 phased out at $160,000

Federal energy rebate of $100 per month, part two

Speaking about the need for energy relief, Representative Mike Thompson, from California’s fifth district, said in a press release, “Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling.”

“The Putin Price Hike is putting strain on our economy, and I am proud to be working with Reps. Larson and Underwood to introduce this legislation to provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crises.”

Federal energy rebate of $100 per month

Lawmakers have yet to move forward on the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 first unveiled in March.

Representative Mike Thompson was part of the group to introduce the bill.

The plan would provide energy rebate payments of $100 per month.

Minnesota frontline worker pay of $750

Governor Tim Walz approved $750 relief payments earlier this spring.

It is unclear when applications for the plan, Minnesota Frontline Workers Pay, will open.

According to the state, they are anticipated to open on June 8 and close on July 22, 2022.

Residents wait on $400 energy checks, part three

Some lawmakers involved in negotiations would prefer a gas tax holiday over relief payments.

Meanwhile, the price of a gallon of gasoline in California is $6.19, according to AAA.

As FOX-11 Los Angeles noted, gas prices reached record highs in California over Memorial Day Weekend.