You won't dampen our Jubilee joy! Royal fans in Union Jack tents camp out on the Mall to secure their spot as excitement builds ahead of tonight's Platinum Party at the Palace

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people have already been gathering along The Mall in London ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert which is set to kick off at 8pm.

Overcast weather and a wait of more than six hours before any music will begin to play has not dampened spirits of the partygoers.

To secure a front row seat to tonight’s party many camped overnight, some with tents others with just a deckchair and blanket.

The 'Platinum Party' is expected to be attended by around 22,000 people, the open-air concert outside Buckingham Palace will feature Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, and the Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

The two-and-a-half hour event will also be seen by millions at home, including the Queen who will be watching from Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6NVG_0g0Vx8Bx00
Hundreds of people have gathered on The Mall ahead of a concert outside Buckingham Palace this evening for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv6ER_0g0Vx8Bx00
A woman wears a plastic crown with her Union Jack leggings in front of her Union Jack Flag while she waits for the concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4JFx_0g0Vx8Bx00
Members of the public pose with Rose Griffith, dressed as Queen Elizabeth, as people gather on The Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikmP5_0g0Vx8Bx00
Many people have said that they camped out the night before so they can get a spot near the front of the concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0Ikn_0g0Vx8Bx00
Revellers have brought their deck chairs to The Mall with many hours to wait before they can hear any music arrive from the jubilee concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AEYG_0g0Vx8Bx00
The open-air concert is expected to be attended by around 22,000 people, with music starting at 8pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncwGE_0g0Vx8Bx00
A person holds a Union Jack themed umbrella as they wait along The Mall for the 'Platinum Party' 

The BBC will broadcast Platinum Party at the Palace live on radio, television and online from 7pm.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, Prince William will be in attendance at the concert, where they will pay tribute to the Queen.

Tickets have already been allocated to 10,000 members of the general public and 5,000 to key workers.

There will also be appearances by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Ellie Simmonds and Dame Julie Andrews.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has curated a set of performances reflecting how Britain has changed throughout the Queen's reign in the fields of fashion, music, sport, and the environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAdhD_0g0Vx8Bx00
The royals will be arriving around 7:40pm, twenty minutes before the event is scheduled to begin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIQSc_0g0Vx8Bx00
The weather is set to remain dry for the duration of the concert, but the next day of celebrations may be damper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEC7k_0g0Vx8Bx00
The concert will be the main event for the third day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wf8G_0g0Vx8Bx00
A woman on The Mall in a patriotic outfit ahead of a concert outside Buckingham Palace this evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8Cag_0g0Vx8Bx00
Sam and Lee from Cambridgeshire were feeling very patriotic wearing their Queen Elizabeth masks on The Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5uDD_0g0Vx8Bx00
Carol Buxton and Natalie Swan have attended several royal events before and arrived on The Mall before 6am to get a good spot

Carol Buxton and Natalie Swan from Essex arrived at The Mall at 5.30am to get their spot, with Carol leaving her family camping holiday early to make it in time.

Carol has previously attended Will and Kate's wedding, other pageants, the Queen's 90th birthday, and the Diamond Jubilee concert 10 years ago.

Sam and Lee from Cambridgeshire have been enjoying the patriotism, while wearing their Queen Elizabeth masks spoke to Heart News East, Sam said: 'It's just all about being British, and the monarchy are great, they are fantastic.

'It's just really good for the British people to have the monarchy.'

One royal fan speaking to Sky News said: 'I think it will be a long time until you see another woman like her [the Queen] in public life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZksUv_0g0Vx8Bx00
Members of the public have been enjoying themselves while they wait for the concert on The Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bmb1_0g0Vx8Bx00
Queen Guitarist Brian May will perform this evening for the fans that have gathered along The Mall, in 2002 he played his guitar on top of Buckingham Palace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfUXf_0g0Vx8Bx00
Many revellers have come very well prepared for a long wait, bringing all of their camping gear to The Mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32P14f_0g0Vx8Bx00
An abundance of Union Jack-themed outfits are on sight as people wait for the Platinum Party concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bq78S_0g0Vx8Bx00
The concert will also feature Mike Peters from The Alarm, singer Bonnie Tyler, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir

The previous Party at the Palace in 2002 featured guitarist Brian May performing on the roof of Buckingham Palace.

A weather warning for thunderstorms is set to dampen the final day of the Platinum Jubilee with the risk of soggy lunches.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms across much of England and Wales from midnight until 6pm on Sunday evening.

Forecasters said the weather may cause travel disruption, with flooding possible in some areas.

The Met Office said some places could see 15-20mm in an hour, and even up to 50mm.

