You won't dampen our Jubilee joy! Royal fans in Union Jack tents camp out on the Mall to secure their spot as excitement builds ahead of tonight's Platinum Party at the Palace
Hundreds of people have already been gathering along The Mall in London ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert which is set to kick off at 8pm.
Overcast weather and a wait of more than six hours before any music will begin to play has not dampened spirits of the partygoers.
To secure a front row seat to tonight’s party many camped overnight, some with tents others with just a deckchair and blanket.
The 'Platinum Party' is expected to be attended by around 22,000 people, the open-air concert outside Buckingham Palace will feature Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, and the Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.
The two-and-a-half hour event will also be seen by millions at home, including the Queen who will be watching from Windsor Castle.
The BBC will broadcast Platinum Party at the Palace live on radio, television and online from 7pm.
The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, Prince William will be in attendance at the concert, where they will pay tribute to the Queen.
Tickets have already been allocated to 10,000 members of the general public and 5,000 to key workers.
There will also be appearances by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Ellie Simmonds and Dame Julie Andrews.
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has curated a set of performances reflecting how Britain has changed throughout the Queen's reign in the fields of fashion, music, sport, and the environment.
Carol Buxton and Natalie Swan from Essex arrived at The Mall at 5.30am to get their spot, with Carol leaving her family camping holiday early to make it in time.
Carol has previously attended Will and Kate's wedding, other pageants, the Queen's 90th birthday, and the Diamond Jubilee concert 10 years ago.
Sam and Lee from Cambridgeshire have been enjoying the patriotism, while wearing their Queen Elizabeth masks spoke to Heart News East, Sam said: 'It's just all about being British, and the monarchy are great, they are fantastic.
'It's just really good for the British people to have the monarchy.'
One royal fan speaking to Sky News said: 'I think it will be a long time until you see another woman like her [the Queen] in public life.'
The previous Party at the Palace in 2002 featured guitarist Brian May performing on the roof of Buckingham Palace.
A weather warning for thunderstorms is set to dampen the final day of the Platinum Jubilee with the risk of soggy lunches.
The Met Office has a yellow warning in place for thunderstorms across much of England and Wales from midnight until 6pm on Sunday evening.
Forecasters said the weather may cause travel disruption, with flooding possible in some areas.
The Met Office said some places could see 15-20mm in an hour, and even up to 50mm.
