ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool fans convinced club are signing Tammy Abraham after hearing Roma striker tell Trent Alexander-Arnold 'I'm joining you next season' during England training session

By James Cohen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has sent fans on social media into a frenzy after telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will be 'joining you guys next season'.

The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seemed to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.

Reds fans online have already been speculating the idea of Abraham under Jurgen Klopp and have not held back their excitement at the prospective signing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX7ba_0g0Vx7JE00
A clip online shows Tammy Abraham (R) telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he'd join Liverpool 

In the clip, Abraham is going round shaking hands with players after finishing a training drill. As he stops by Alexander-Arnold, he says 'Trent hello, I'm joining you guys next season' - to which the Reds full-back laughs.

This has sent Liverpool fans on social media into a frenzy, with one fan suggesting they need to get him to 'La AXA asap' - a joke referring to Barcelona's famed academy La Masia and Liverpool's AXA Training Centre.

Another fan claimed he's 'on board' with the signing and made reference to a previous tweet suggesting that Abraham would be a good fit at Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SB6wS_0g0Vx7JE00
Abraham and Alexander-Arnold were spotted shaking hands after an England training drill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKDRn_0g0Vx7JE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToQTq_0g0Vx7JE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uC7a_0g0Vx7JE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpEK6_0g0Vx7JE00
Liverpool fans on social media have reacted to the potential signing of Abraham this summer

Abraham has spent the last year in Italy following his £34 million move from Chelsea last summer, after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues striker has been a revelation for Roma though, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - helping to launch the club into a European qualification spot.

There have now been calls for Abraham to lead Gareth Southgate's side after he broke the long-standing record for the most goals scored by an Englishman in a Serie A campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6K8k_0g0Vx7JE00
Tammy Abraham broke the record for most goals scored by an Englishman in Serie A this year

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I think there are possibilities': Real Madrid star Marco Asensio fuels transfer speculation ahead of contract talks with Real 'amid Manchester United interest'

Spanish forward Marco Asensio has sparked transfer rumours by revealing that 'there are possibilities' concerning his future at Real Madrid. Asensio's current deal expires at the end of next season, and although Real will would prefer the player to sign a new deal, they are prepared to cash in on the player this summer, according to GOAL.com.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA asks the Premier League to make sure Big Six clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, do not play on the weekend before the World Cup begins in Qatar to give England the best chance of winning the trophy

The Football Association has requested that the Premier League do not schedule any fixtures between the top flight's 'Big Six' clubs immediately before the World Cup in Qatar. The formal application, reported by the broadcaster ESPN, comes after the England manager Gareth Southgate floated the idea in March. Southgate feared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton begin search for Fraser Forster replacement and make bid worth up to £10m for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu... who spent last season on loan at local rivals Portsmouth

Southampton have made their move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu with Fraser Forster completing his free transfer switch to Tottenham. Ireland youngster Bazunu has emerged as the south coast club's leading goalkeeper target and they are understood to have lodged an opening offer for the 20-year-old who they are hoping to sign in a deal worth up to £10m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alexandre Lacazette is set to be revealed as a Lyon player once again on Thursday after returning to his boyhood club on a free transfer - five years after leaving to join Arsenal in a £48m move

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to be announced as a Lyon player once again after choosing not to renew his contract with Arsenal. Les Gones have scheduled a press conference tomorrow morning at 9am where it is thought the signing will be made official to the media, according to RMC Sport.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Tammy Abraham
Daily Mail

'Knock £20m off that price tag!': Fans queue up to poke fun at Tammy Abraham after his pre-match ball juggling goes spectacularly wrong leaving him on his backside... and team-mate Jude Bellingham in stitches!

Fans have mocked Tammy Abraham after a hilarious video emerged of him falling on his backside before England played Germany. The Three Lions salvaged a 1-1 draw against Hansi Flick's side on Tuesday night thanks to a Harry Kane penalty. Captain Kane played the full 90 minutes, his spot-kick taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg for £8.5m as Jesse Marsch raids his former club for a second time this summer

Leeds have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg, the Premier League club have announced. The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Elland Road and will officially join the Yorkshire side on July 1. The right-back is Leeds' second signing of the summer transfer window - and their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's Lionesses and WSL stars Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson team up with ELLE UK and Nike in three limited edition covers to celebrate UEFA Women's Euro 2022

WSL stars, including England's Lionesses, have teamed up with ELLE and Nike to unveil three limited edition magazine covers to celebrate the Women's Euros. The campaign is launched ahead of Euro 2022 next month to recognise the people 'leading change in the sport to create the future of football, both on and off the pitch'.
Daily Mail

Nice guys DON'T always finish last! Serbia qualify for the U19 Euros (and join England's group) based on DISCIPLINARY RECORD, with their 10 yellow cards 'beating' Ukraine's 13 - having been level on points, goals and head-to-head records

Serbia have qualified for this summer's Under 19 European Championship on the unusual account of having a better disciplinary record than Ukraine, after the two couldn't be split in their qualifying group. The two teams were inseparable in their qualification Group 6 for the tournament - finishing level on points...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Anfield#Reds#Axa Training Centre
Daily Mail

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer. The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.
Daily Mail

River Plate hold talks with Luis Suarez in Paris as they try to lure the out of contract Atletico Madrid star to Argentina on a free... in a blow to Steven Gerrard's hopes of a reunion at Aston Villa

Argentine giants River Plate have opened talks with Luis Suarez over a potential free transfer this summer in a bitter blow to Aston Villa's hopes of signing the striker. The 35-year-old will become a free agent in a matter of weeks after Atletico Madrid opted not to renew the former Liverpool and Barcelona star's contract.
MLS
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker criticises Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold unused on the bench while England were 'struggling to pass the ball to each other and create anything' against Germany

Gary Lineker has questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench as England laboured to a 1-1 draw against Germany. The Three Lions salvaged a late point after Harry Kane's 88th-minute penalty but looked disjointed in both defence and attack. Amid defensive competition from Kyle Walker,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side come from behind after Robert Lewandowski's opener thanks to second-half goalfest as they bounce back from Netherlands defeat to thrash the Poles in their second Nations League group game

Belgium came from behind to seal a resounding victory against Poland in their second Nations League game of Group A4. Prolific striker Robert Lewandowski handed Poland the advantage just before the half-an-hour mark. But the Belgians battled back as Axel Witsel struck just before the break to level before Kevin...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine: Viktor Tsygankov strikes two minutes after coming off the bench to lift the visitors following their World Cup heartache and extend the hosts' winless streak to record 10 games

Viktor Tsygankov scored the winner for Ukraine two minutes after coming off the bench to lift the visitors following their World Cup play-off defeat by Wales. His free kick caught out Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the 47th minute on Wednesday night. The defeat extended Ireland's winless streak at home...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Alessandro Bastoni's agent insists that £50m-rated defender will 'certainly' remain at Inter Milan next season amid interest from Tottenham and Manchester United

Alessandro Bastoni's agent has shut down claims that the defender is set to join Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United this summer. The Italy international is a target for Spurs boss Antonio Conte and United's new manager Erik ten Hag though Inter value the 23-year-old at around £50million. The centre-back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Partey reveals he has changed his name to Yakubu after marrying his Muslim wife and changing religion - but midfielder will still be referred to as Partey when playing for Arsenal and continue wearing Thomas on his jersey

Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu after converting to Islam following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella. However, despite the name change, the midfielder will still be referred to Partey when playing for Arsenal. In addition, the 28-year-old will keep Thomas as the name on the back...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink drops out of the race to become Barnsley manager after Oakwell chiefs 'failed to show up for a Zoom interview' despite being given permission to speak with the Burton Albion boss

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has walked away from talks with Barnsley over their vacant managerial position after reportedly being stood up on a Zoom interview with club officials. The Tykes, who are on the hunt for a new boss this summer following their relegation to League One, were given permission by Hasselbaink's current employers Burton Albion to hold talks with their manager.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel becomes first F1 star to feature on the cover of Attitude magazine after showing his support for LGBTQ+ movement... and he believes the sport is ready for a gay driver

Sebastian Vettel believes that F1 is now ready to welcome a gay driver. The four-time world champion showed his support for the LGBTQ+ movement last year by defiantly wearing rainbow colours at the Grand Prix in Hungary and Saudi Arabia, where laws discriminate and criminalise the community. Football smashed the...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Wales 1-2 Holland: Wout Weghorst nets 94th-minute winner for Dutch as dramatic finish in Cardiff sees TWO goals scored in stoppage-time... after Rhys Norrington-Davies looked to have earned a point for Rob Page's side

It will take much more than the loss of a long unbeaten home record to dampen the party spirit in Wales. Three days after sealing a place at their first World Cup Finals since 1958, Wales were beaten on home turf for the first time since November 2018. There were...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ollie Robinson is ruled OUT of at least England's next three Tests due to ongoing back injury - with seamer hoping to be fit for South Africa series in August after undergoing injections to ease discomfort in troubled area

England expect to be without seamer Ollie Robinson for at least the next three Tests after failing to get to the bottom of his back injury. Robinson has not played for his country since the Ashes ended in January and was unavailable throughout the subsequent Test tour of the West Indies with back spasms.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Alex Lees aims to bring out his inner Matthew Hayden in attempt to expand his game to survive in Test cricket... as England opener reveals admiration for ex-Australia batsman ahead of their second Test against New Zealand

Alex Lees will try to channel his inner Matthew Hayden to make the big score he desperately needs to prove he belongs at the highest level. Lees has been an obdurate but limited presence at the top of the England order for the last four Tests but, with Brendon McCullum's new broom of positivity sweeping through the dressing room, he knows he must expand his game to survive.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

385K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy