Liverpool fans convinced club are signing Tammy Abraham after hearing Roma striker tell Trent Alexander-Arnold 'I'm joining you next season' during England training session

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has sent fans on social media into a frenzy after telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will be 'joining you guys next season'.

The former Chelsea striker was seen talking to the Liverpool defender at the end of an England training session, where he seemed to declare that he will move to Anfield next year.

Reds fans online have already been speculating the idea of Abraham under Jurgen Klopp and have not held back their excitement at the prospective signing.

A clip online shows Tammy Abraham (R) telling Trent Alexander-Arnold that he'd join Liverpool

In the clip, Abraham is going round shaking hands with players after finishing a training drill. As he stops by Alexander-Arnold, he says 'Trent hello, I'm joining you guys next season' - to which the Reds full-back laughs.

This has sent Liverpool fans on social media into a frenzy, with one fan suggesting they need to get him to 'La AXA asap' - a joke referring to Barcelona's famed academy La Masia and Liverpool's AXA Training Centre.

Another fan claimed he's 'on board' with the signing and made reference to a previous tweet suggesting that Abraham would be a good fit at Liverpool.

Abraham and Alexander-Arnold were spotted shaking hands after an England training drill

Liverpool fans on social media have reacted to the potential signing of Abraham this summer

Abraham has spent the last year in Italy following his £34 million move from Chelsea last summer, after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues striker has been a revelation for Roma though, scoring 17 league goals under the watchful gaze of Jose Mourinho - helping to launch the club into a European qualification spot.

There have now been calls for Abraham to lead Gareth Southgate's side after he broke the long-standing record for the most goals scored by an Englishman in a Serie A campaign.