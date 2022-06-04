Ben Stokes spurns a 31st birthday present after Colin de Grandhomme bowls him with a no ball... but Joe Root leads the resistance as England chase a dramatic first Test win over New Zealand

On the occasion of his 31st birthday, the barest of margins appeared to be on Ben Stokes' side once more. Only this time, he was unable to make the most of generous gifts.

Three years after resurrecting England's World Cup final hopes on the same ground, Stokes gorged on good fortune to launch another victory bid against the country of his birth.

New Zealanders everywhere would have been experiencing those all-too-familiar sighs of disappointment deep into the afternoon session when, with Stokes two-thirds of the way back to the Lord’s pavilion after hacking a Colin de Grandhomme delivery into his stumps, it became apparent that the bowler had overstepped.

Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) could raise a smile with England needing 61 runs to win

Root did his part at Lord's reaching 77 runs on day three of the first Test against New Zealand

Alex Lees (left) looked to be in good shape before he was bowled by New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson as England reached 31-1 at lunch

Failure to get even a smidgeon of his boot behind the crease in delivery stride had cost De Grandhomme the scalp of England’s 81st Test captain for a single.

There appeared an inevitability about what was to follow, and there was even a slapstick echo of three summers ago when a diving Stokes diverted a shy at the stumps with his bat. Trent Boult, the bowler now as then, saw the funny side. That could not be said on that mid-July day of 2019 when he trod on the rope taking a catch, thus providing Stokes with six of his runs.

But on this occasion, Kane Williamson’s team had the last laugh, as shortly after he registered a scratchy half-century, an attempted upper cut off the impressive Kyle Jamieson resulted in a gloved catch to New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

It left England 118 runs shy of their target with half their wickets intact and with hope of starting a new era in style firmly in the hands of Stokes’ predecessor Joe Root. By the close, with Ben Foakes as accomplice, the equation had been whittled down to 61. Crucially, there are still 15 overs until the second new ball.

Winning has looked nailed on at times for England during this match - such as when they reduced their opponents to 12 for four on the first morning. At others, like when Daryl Mitchell and Blundell formed their second-innings alliance, it has appeared implausible.

Their bid to overturn a run of one win in 17 inevitably centred around Stokes - although his batting was way off the levels of that World Cup-winning year.

Stuart Broad (left) took two wickets in three balls in a team hat-trick early on on day three

Colin De Grandhomme was run out as England claimed three wickets in one over from Broad

What he was able to do, however, was chance his arm to good effect. The introduction into the attack for Ajaz Patel, the left-arm spinner who took 10 wickets in an innings against India last winter, was met by Stokes launching his second ball for six. Two further slog-sweeps landed in the Grand Stand when he was reintroduced during the evening session.

Root’s contribution was much less frenetic. While his fifth-wicket partner tried to unsettle by wandering down the pitch to disrupt length, the Yorkshireman played much more conventionally and with a skill that proved a beacon during what was otherwise a fairly joyless finale to his five-year captaincy tenure, weaving the ball into gaps to close unbeaten on 77.

Another senior man in Stuart Broad had altered the direction of the match after early morning rain delayed the start by half an hour.

New Zealand began 227 runs in credit with six wickets intact but the separation of the overnight pair of Mitchell and Blundell sparked a manic five-minute spell in which the tourists lost three wickets in as many deliveries.

Root played with a skill that marked much of what in end became a joyless finale to captaincy

Broad, 35, spoke about putting his heart and soul into his return to Test cricket following a controversial omission from England’s series defeat in the Caribbean in March.

It certainly went into the fifth over of the morning, and fourth with the second new ball, as he produced an impeccable delivery on a line that forced centurion Mitchell to play, and did enough down the Lord’s slope to take the edge on its way through to Ben Foakes.

The second hundred of Mitchell’s fledgling Test career had arrived when he punched his first delivery of the day, off Broad, through extra cover for three, and celebrated with a guttural raw and swishing of upper cuts.

Unlike his England counterparts, the 31-year-old has an appetite for ugly runs. During New Zealand’s semi-final win over Eoin Morgan’s team at last autumn’s Twenty20 World Cup, he struggled for fluency but stuck it out to ensure Jimmy Neesham’s late cameo proved decisive. Here, he and Blundell shared 195 for the fifth wicket in a bowler-dominated contest.

Roused by the breakthrough, Broad implored the Lord’s crowd to raise the volume as he set off again from the nursery end.

Daryl Mitchell wasted little time in bringing up his century off the first ball of the day

The revved-up atmosphere appeared to discombobulate De Grandhomme, whose loss of bearings after being struck on the back leg had not been recovered by the time Ollie Pope's predatory shy from gully found its target.

A review confirmed the bat had not been jabbed down in time and New Zealand then plunged to 251 for seven when Jamieson’s uncertain prod was emphatically defeated by another precision ball from Broad.

Further successful LBWs from Jimmy Anderson and the outstanding debutant Matthew Potts soon followed and Matt Parkinson marked his truncated Test debut with a maiden Test wicket when Tim Southee edged a loopy delivery to slip to wrap up the innings.

Only nine times previously have an England team successfully chased a larger target than 277, although the omens were given a positive sheen by the fact that four of those had come against the New Zealanders in the past 25 years.

That veneer was picked away, though, during another woeful beginning to an innings in the face of what was nevertheless high-quality seam bowling by the world champions.

Identifying that the bounce extracted by Kyle Jamieson's 6ft 7in frame posed the greatest danger second time around, Williamson whipped left-armer Boult out of the attack after just a couple of overs.

It had the desired effect as Alex Lees’ injudicious leave resulted in off stump being rocked back and Zak Crawley steered defensively to gully either side of lunch.

Similar striking of timber for new No 3 Pope, victim of a tremendous Boult delivery from around the wicket that went against the natural angle of the Lord’s slope, and Jonny Bairstow, suckered into a big booming drive against Jamieson, left England 69 for four and with the captains old and new together at the crease.

Stokes could not see it through. But his great friend Root just might.