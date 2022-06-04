Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions of Americans to get direct payments of up to $120 – will you get it?

SOME states in the US provide additional aid to Social Security Income (SSI) payments.

In addition to the federal monthly SSI payments, 33 states administer their own supplementary benefits.

Unless the first of the month comes on a weekend or a public holiday, these supplements are normally sent out at the same time as the federal payments.

The amounts vary by state, but in New York, individuals can receive an additional $87 per month or $104 for couples, while Alabama couples can receive a $120 rise.

The SSI state supplements are usually paid at the same time as the federal benefits, so they should come on the first of the month in most cases.

SSI and Social Security payments will not come on the same day if you receive both.

While SSI is paid on the first of each month, people who get Social Security are paid on the third of each month.

When were SSI payments established?

Supplemental Security Income payments began in January 1974.

In the 50 states and the District of Columbia, SSI superseded the previous federal-state adult assistance programs.

Each person who qualifies for SSI receives a monthly cash payment based on a statutory federal benefit rate.

Since 1975, these rates have risen by the same amount as OASDI benefit cost-of-living adjustments.

Five reasons you might not receive SS benefits

There are a few reasons you might not receive Social Security benefits.

They include:

If you moved overseas to a certain country (countries like Cuba and North Korea will restrict you from receiving Social Security benefits)

If you don’t qualify for spousal benefits

If you didn’t work enough

If you’re working while claiming

If you were a federal or a railroad worker (some workers who paid into other retirement systems might not be eligible for Social Security benefits)

How working on Social Security impacts benefits

Your benefits will be temporarily lowered if you are beneath the age of full retirement.

The money, on the other hand, is not lost.

When you reach full retirement age, Social Security will credit it to your record, resulting in a greater benefit.

Can you get Social Security while working?

Yes, you may collect Social Security payments while still employed.

You can work and earn as much as you like once you’ve achieved full retirement age and still receive full benefits.

What the Fed hopes to accomplish by hiking rates

“The goal is to get inflation back down near 2%. A recession is likely the price we’ll have to pay to make that happen,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst, at BankRate, said.

“But the question is ‘how many rate hikes will it take to stamp out inflation’ not ‘how many rate hikes until we get a recession.’”

Federal Reserve tries to tame inflation

On May 4, the Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates by 0.50 percent.

It is the largest interest rate hike in two decades.

The Fed hopes the move will ease inflation by making it more expensive to borrow money.

Inflation: What is causing it?

There are various reasons why inflation is occurring. The first reason is that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have risen dramatically.

As a result, the cost of gasoline and other transportation expenses has increased dramatically.

Inflation: What is the current rate?

Consumer price increases in the US raced to a new 40-year high in April, mainly to rising fuel, food, and housing expenses, with inflation expected to grow much more following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The consumer price index increased 8.5 percent from a year ago, following a 7.9 percent increase in March, according to Labor Department statistics.

What is ‘shrinkflation?’

In periods of high inflation, “shrinkflation” is a common practice where companies reduce items’ size, amount, or quantity while keeping the same prices.

Companies do this to increase profits without having to noticeably adjust prices.

“Downsizing comes in waves, and it tends to happen during times of increased inflation,” consumer rights lawyer Edgar Dworsky told Quartz.

“Bottom lines are being pinched and there’s three basic options: raise the price directly, take a little bit out of the product, or reformulate the product with cheaper ingredients.”

Inflation: What is it?

Inflation is defined as the rate at which prices rise over time.

It’s usually a broad metric, such as the general increase in prices or the growth in a country’s cost of living.

Retirees worry about rising costs

Some retirees don’t think they’ll be able to cover Medicare costs despite the COLA bump.

Medicare’s Part B monthly premium for 2022 will increase from $148.50 to $170.10. The $21.60 jump is the largest price hike in the program’s history.

Part B of the package covers doctor visits and other outpatient services like screening.

When the price hike was announced, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) officials stressed that the 14.5 percent increase would be covered by this year’s COLA.

Losses from scams

Victims can suffer huge losses, in one example a 74-year-old liquidated more than $500,000 in retirement savings after he had been threatened with arrest.

The government has been able to recover some money before it was too late.

Officials also managed to intercept a package earlier this year while it was en route to a fraudster which contained $20,000 in cash after a victim reported it.

How many scams were reported?

There were more than 568,000 reports of Social Security

scam attempts last year, which amounted to over $63.6million in losses to the victims, according to the agency.

It has already received more than 31,000 Social Security-related scam complaints this year.

Many more incidents possibly go unreported due to shame or embarrassment, government officials say.

Reporting Social Security scams

If you suspect an email you got from the Social Security Administration may be fraudulent, you’re urged to avoid responding or clicking on any links in the message.

The SSA said you should report the email by forwarding it to the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) at phishing-report@us-cert.gov.

Avoiding Social Security scams

The Social Security Administration said Americans can avoid fraudulent calls and internet “phishing” schemes by not revealing personal information, clicking malicious links, or opening suspicious attachments.

The agency said most emails from Social Security will come from a “.gov” email address.

If an email address does not end in “.gov”, use caution before opening attachments or clicking on pictures or links.

You can learn more about how to protect your personal information and online account on the administration’s security webpage.

How SSI amounts are determined

For the year 2022, the maximum monthly federal payments are $841 for an eligible individual, $1,261 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $421 for an essential person.

In general, monthly amounts for the following year are calculated by multiplying the current year’s unrounded yearly amounts by the COLA effective in January of the following year.

The new unrounded sums are then divided by 12 and rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.

Social Security ‘credits’ explained

To collect Social Security benefits, you must have met the minimum requirement of performing “enough work.”

The Social Security Administration (SSA) defines “enough work” as earning 40 Social Security credits.

In 2022, an individual will earn one Social Security credit for every $1,510 in covered earnings.

You can get a maximum of four Social Security credits each year, and you must earn $6,040 to get the maximum of four credits.

Therefore, to earn 40 credits you must work for at least 10 years.

Reporting requirements for disabled recipients

Anyone receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for a disability must also report:

improvement in your medical condition

when you start or stop work, or have a change in pay or hours worked

any change in your Ticket to Work status

any change in your work or Plan to Achieve Self-Support (PASS) expenses

Report changes that may affect your SSI as soon as possible, and no later than 10 days after the end of the month in which the change occurred.

What changes recipients need to report, part two

Other life changes that need to be reported to the Social Security Administration include:

change in citizenship or immigration status

change in help with living expenses from friends or relatives

eligibility for other benefits or payments

admission to or discharge from an institution

change in school attendance, if you are under age 22

change in legal alien status

sponsor (or sponsor’s spouse) changes of income, resources, or living arrangement for aliens

leaving the US for a full calendar month or for 30 consecutive days or more

an unsatisfied felony or arrest warrant for escape from custody, flight to avoid prosecution or confinement, or flight-escape

What changes recipients need to notify SSA about

The federal government requires recipients to report the following changes to the Social Security Administration because they could affect eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and benefit amount:

change of address

change in living arrangements

change in earned and unearned income, including a change in wages or net earnings from self-employment, including your spouse’s income if you are married and living together, and parents’ income if applying for a child

change in resources including your spouse’s resources, if you are married and living together, and parents’ resources if applying for a child

death of spouse or anyone in your household

change in marital status

Social Security payment schedules depend on birthdays

Anyone whose birthday falls between the 1st and the 10th of a month can expect to get their money on the second Wednesday of each month.

Those whose birthdays fall between the 11th and the 20th of the month can expect to receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of each month.

For anyone with a birthday that falls between the 21st and the 31st of the month can expect to get their payment on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

How much are monthly SSI payments, explained

The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2022 are $841 for an eligible individual.

For an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, the amount is $1,261 a month.

For an essential person, the amount is $421 a month.

COLA adjustments over the years

The 2022 COLA is the biggest increase since a 7.4 percent hike in January 1983.

Recent increases according to the Social Security Administration include:

January 2012 — 3.6 percent

January 2013 — 1.7 percent

January 2014 — 1.5 percent

January 2015 — 1.7 percent

January 2016 — 0.0 percent

January 2017 — 0.3 percent

January 2018 — 2.0 percent

January 2019 — 2.8 percent

January 2020 — 1.6 percent

January 2021 — 1.3 percent

January 2022 — 5.9 percent

Why the 2022 COLA increase was so high

The Social Security Administration (SSA) issued a 5.9percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to keep pace with inflation, but it’s still not enough for many people.

The Labor Department released new inflation numbers on January 12 that show inflation hit 7percent in December, which is the highest rate since 1982.

The first COLA

Cost-of-living adjustments began when legislation was passed in 1973.