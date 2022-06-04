COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Millions of Americans to get $4,194 payment in DAYS – exact date revealed

MANY Americans are expected to receive checks totaling up to $4,194 in just one week as a huge increase in Social Security benefits is projected for 2023.

According to the Senior Citizens League, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would climb up to around 8.6 percent.

The average benefit would increase by about $143 per month to $1,800, while the maximum benefit would increase by around $361 to $4,555.

Social Security benefits are determined by the yearly COLA, which is based on the consumer price index.

The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,657 this year, with a maximum of $4,194 per month, and payment dates are determined by your birthday.

Those born between the first and 10th of the month should expect their first payout on June 8, which is the second Wednesday of the month.

Those having birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive payments on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will receive payments on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Avoiding Social Security scams

The Social Security Administration said Americans can avoid fraudulent calls and internet “phishing” schemes by not revealing personal information, clicking malicious links, or opening suspicious attachments.

The agency said most emails from Social Security will come from a “.gov” email address.

If an email address does not end in “.gov”, use caution before opening attachments or clicking on pictures or links.

You can learn more about how to protect your personal information and online account on the administration’s security webpage.

Estimated monthly benefit for retired worker

As of January 2022, the average monthly Social Security retirement payout is $1657, according to the Social Security Administration.

The anticipated average value fluctuates on a monthly basis.

The SSA encourages that you use their online retirement application when you’re ready to apply for retirement benefits.

Sign up for Direct Express

Signing up is simple and quick, according to the SSA.

You may sign up for a Direct Express account using one of the following methods:

Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213

Call or visit your local field office

Call Treasury’s Direct Express enrollment number at 1-800-333-1795

Visit the US Direct Express website

What is Direct Express?

Even if you don’t have a bank account, you may benefit from direct deposit with the Direct Express card, according to the SSA.

The Direct Express card is a prepaid debit card account that will securely hold your Social Security benefits when they are sent monthly.

What is mySocialSecurity?

MySocialSecurity account is an online service that allows you to check your Social Security information, according to the SSA website.

Visit the mySocialSecurity page to learn about all of the services offered and how to set up an account.

What is the relationship between PIA and COLA?

When a COLA happens, the PIA is increased, and the processes to determine the new benefit amount based on the new, higher PIA are repeated, according to the Social Security Administration.

The rise in the new monthly benefit amount over the prior amount may fluctuate somewhat from the COLA due to rounding, potential offsets, and ultimate truncation in these processes.

What is Primary Insurance Amount?

In the United States, the Primary Insurance Amount is part of the Social Security Administration.

The beneficiary must have worked for at least 10 years and paid the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax up to a maximum taxable earnings level to be eligible for Social Security payments, according to the SSA.

Inflation: What is causing it?

There are various reasons why inflation is occurring. The first reason is that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices have risen dramatically.

As a result, petrol and other transportation expenses have increased.

Furthermore, in order to stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates low.

As a result, more individuals are borrowing and spending money, contributing to inflation.

Finally, salaries have been increasing in recent years, putting upward pressure on pricing.

Inflation: Current rate, continued

In January, the “core” consumer price index gained 0.6 percent, the same as in December, excluding the more volatile food and energy indexes, according to NBC News.

Household furnishings and operations indexes grew by 1.3 percent, used automobiles and trucks by 1.5 percent, medical care by 0.7 percent, and clothes by 1.1 percent.

Despite prior statements by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the impacts would be temporary, the surge in consumer prices looks to be staying around.

Manufacturers have boosted prices across the marketplace, from food to household products to vehicle components, as demand has risen and moved, backing up supply chains and ports.

Inflation: What is the current rate?

Consumers in the US continue to be stung by high costs, with inflation rising faster than predicted to 7.5 percent in January over the previous year, surpassing the 40-year record established in December.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent publication of the monthly Consumer Price Index on Thursday, price rises were most apparent in food, power, and housing.

The food and energy indices both increased by 0.9 percent, while the shelter index increased by 0.3 percent.

Inflation: What is it?

Inflation is defined as the rate at which prices rise over time.

It’s usually a broad metric, such as the general increase in prices or the growth in a country’s cost of living.

When did Social Security begin?

Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act on August 14, 1935, according to the Social Security Administration.

In January 1937, taxes were initially collected, and the first one-time lump-sum payments were paid in the same month.

In January 1940, regular monthly rewards were established.

When did Medicare begin?

Although Medicare was signed into law on July 30, 1965, it was not until July 1, 1966, that recipients were permitted to sign up for the program, according to the Social Security Administration.

First individual to receive benefits from SS

According to the SSA, a man named Ernest Ackerman earned a 17-cent payout in January 1937.

During the start-up phase, from January 1937 to December 1939, this was the only type of benefit available: a one-time, lump-sum payout.

Social Security increase: five things to know, part three

As far as knowing how much you’ll get, the SSA mailed COLA notices throughout the entire month of December 2021.

You can also check your new benefit amount online by using the message center in your Social Security account.

“You can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice,” the SSA wrote in a blog post.

Finally, if you’re wondering why payments are increasing, every year, the agency typically issues a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to reflect the gradual increase in prices, known as inflation. The COLA helps to offset these costs.

The COLA is calculated based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

In October 2021, the SSA said it would increase COLA to 5.9 percent, representing the largest increase since the 1980s.

Social Security increase: five things to know, continued

So, when did the increase go into effect?

The increase began with benefits that Social Security beneficiaries received in January 2022.

And how much extra should recipients expect? In 2021, the average monthly payment for retired workers was $1,565, and that rose to $1,657 with the 5.9 percent increase.

This means the average retirement benefits recipient can expect an increase of approximately $92 per month.

For a 5.9 percent increase to result in an extra $230 per month in benefits, you would have needed to have received at least $3,895 per month in 2021.

Ultimately, the exact amount on offer varies based on your employment history and age at which you first claim the support.

Social Security increase: five things to know

Millions of Americans on Social Security started seeing more money in their January deposits thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

So, who will get the boost?

Approximately 70million Americans will see a 5.9 percent increase in their Social Security benefits.

The payment boost affects 64million Social Security claimants and 8million SSI beneficiaries, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Fourth stimulus check, part two

Dozens of lawmakers have pushed for recurring stimulus payments, but any hope was sidelined when lawmakers focused on the Build Back Better Act.

The social spending plan stalled in Congress late last year.

Congress has since moved on to other issues and, currently, no talks about stimulus money are on the table.

It means Social Security claimants should not expect to get an extra $1,400 check in the near future.

Possible fourth stimulus check

The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, is calling for a one-time $1,400 stimulus check for Social Security claimants.

The group sent a letter to Congress last year, stating the cost-of-living adjustment, combined with inflation, will hit hard for many older Americans who are on a fixed income.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, helps low-income people buy nutritious food.

To get SNAP benefits, your household must meet certain conditions and requirements. A household includes everyone who lives with you, buys, and prepares food together.

Households must also meet the resource limit.

Resources are things you own, such as cash or money in a bank account.

Currently, households may have $2,250 in resources or $3,500 if at least one person is age 60 or older, or is disabled.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 49 and able to work but currently unemployed, without dependents, you may only be eligible for SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period.

Social Security COLA increase and SNAP benefits

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are getting larger payments in 2022.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) increased its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9 percent.

The increased Social Security payment will be reflected in the January 2022 check.

The extra money will be welcomed by Social Security beneficiaries as the latest report from the Commerce Department found consumer prices rose 5.7 percent in a year through November 2021.

What was the 2021 COLA?

The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022 is a big jump from the 1.3 percent COLA in 2021.

The significant increase was driven by a rise in inflation over the past year.

How is COLA calculated?

The Social Security Act has a specific formula for calculating cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

“COLAs are based on increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). CPI-Ws are calculated on a monthly basis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” the Social Security Administration shared.

Beneficiaries most and least reliant on SS, continued

Among the important findings, SmartAsset discovered that residents in cities with low total retirement rely on Social Security the most, GoBankingRates reported.

Furthermore, in every location studied, Social Security benefits account for more than a quarter of retirement income.

According to the study, Miami has the lowest percentage of Social Security making up overall retirement income, at 26.90 percent.

Although several communities in California have high populations of people aged 65 and over, they rely the least on Social Security between 30.1 and 36.6 percent of total retirement income.

Beneficiaries most and least reliant on SS

SmartAsset, a financial technology firm located in New York City, has evaluated Social Security incomes for the 100 US cities with the largest population of people aged 65 and above.

This was done to evaluate where Social Security makes up the highest and lowest percentage of total retirement income, according to GoBankingRates.

The study looked at two variables from the Census Bureau’s 2020 5-year American Community Survey: average retirement income and average Social Security income.