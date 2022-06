Nearly 50 members of the University of New Hampshire fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon have been charged in connection with a hazing incident, authorities said. The Strafford County Attorney's Office said arrest warrants charging 46 SAE fraternity members with student hazing were issued earlier this week. Several of the students have already turned themselves in, but others had already left the area following the end of classes. Police are making attempts to contact those students.

STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO