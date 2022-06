Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed Modesto Gato as its chief financial officer. The recent promotion of Gato follows his three-year tenure as Broward Health’s associate vice president of finance in which he led all functions related to accounting, oversaw the operating and budget process, and supported the health system in the development of financial strategies. He joined the health system in 2016 as regional director of finance at Broward Health Medical Center. He also served as regional director of financial management for Broward Health.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO