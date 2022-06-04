ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours star Jodi Gordon, 37, reveals heartbreaking details about her battle with booze and depression as she admits 'alcohol is my poison' and how $8,800 30-day clinic saved her from a 'really dark place'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jodi Gordon has spoken out after battling alcohol abuse and depression.

The former Neighbours star said she was in 'a dark place' before she recently completed a 30-day 'immersion therapy' program at an exclusive clinic in Sydney.

'Alcohol is definitely my poison. I've chased this illusion that I can drink like a normal person for far too long,' the 37-year-old told Stellar Magazine on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVfkY_0g0VmtP600
Recovery: Jodi Gordon (pictured) has spoken out after battling alcohol abuse and depression. Speaking to this week's issue of Stellar Magazine , the former Neighbours star said she was in 'a dark place' before entering a rehab facility
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxJiC_0g0VmtP600
Fresh start: The former Home and Away star, 37, was photographed at the not-for-profit treatment centre The Sydney Clinic (above) over Easter vaping and enjoying a cuppa

'It got really bad when I was doing Neighbours. In my industry, I think there's a lot of keeping up with appearances. I was trying to present something beyond [what] I could pretend to control, trying to do my best, but just sinking.'

Jodi explained that her mental health suffered and she was reluctant to seek help at first.

'I'd been in this really dark place of depression on and off over the years. But the place that I was in before I went into rehab was a really dark place,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSP93_0g0VmtP600
'Alcohol is definitely my poison. I've chased this illusion that I can drink like a normal person for far too long,' the 37-year-old said. 'It got really bad when I was doing Neighbours'

'It's a place where I was so far down this well – which is what I call it – that it's really hard to think, to hear, to see any form of light or to be able to connect with anyone, let alone to reach out or talk to anyone.

'I let someone help me make that choice and I booked myself in… begrudgingly, but within a couple of days, I knew I was right where I belonged'.

Gordon, known for her roles in Neighbours and Home and Away, recently completed the 'immersion therapy' program in the wake of her bitter break-up with prominent investment banker Sebastian Blackler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ww2p_0g0VmtP600
Support: Jodi explained that her mental health suffered and she was reluctant to seek help at first. 'I'd been in this really dark place of depression on and off over the years. But the place that I was in before I went into rehab was a really dark place,' she said

In the aftermath of their split, she checked into The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a '30-day recovery program' for $8,800.

While she was staying at the clinic, a friend of Gordon's told Daily Mail Australia of her situation: 'Jodi is in a sensitive state.'

At Windsor Local Court last month, Magistrate Leanne Robinson ordered that Gordon and Blackler, her boyfriend of 18 months, not contact each other until April 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLELt_0g0VmtP600
Better: Jodi checked into The Sydney Retreat in Stanmore, where clients are offered a '30-day recovery program' for $8,800. 'I let someone help me make that choice and I booked myself in... begrudgingly, but within a couple of days, I knew I was right where I belonged' she said

Another condition of the AVOs taken out by police against the couple - and consented to by their lawyers without admissions - forbids them from stalking, harassing or assaulting one another.

The AVOs relate to an alleged altercation on April 3 in far north-western Sydney.

NSW Police were called to a bed and breakfast on the Sunday morning and arrested Blackler but later released him without charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUB0S_0g0VmtP600
Ex: Jodi, who is best known for playing Elly Conway on Neighbours between 2016 and 2020, was previously married to rugby league footballer Braith Anasta, 40, between 2012 and 2015. Pictured together in 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXqQL_0g0VmtP600
Family: The actress, who has recently starred on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, shares daughter, Aleeia, eight (pictured), with Anasta  

Court documents reportedly said when police asked Blackler, 31, about bruising and swelling to his left eye, he allegedly claimed his girlfriend 'hit him with a wine bottle', but declined to make a formal statement.

Jodi, who is best known for playing Elly Conway on Neighbours between 2016 and 2020, was previously married to rugby league footballer Braith Anasta, 40, between 2012 and 2015.

The actress, who has recently starred on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, shares daughter, Aleeia, eight, with Anasta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KV7q_0g0VmtP600
Read more: In this week's issue of Stellar Magazine with Jodi Gordon on the cover 

