For Northwood senior Aiden Vigus, last week was exhausting. Finals are around the corner, but that’s not top of mind for them. First, there was the horrific news Tuesday of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which pushed Vigus to organize a walkout, where more than 100 students protested against gun violence. Then, later that day, there was the introduction from North Carolina Republican lawmakers of House Bill 755, known as the “Parent’s Bill of Rights.”

3 DAYS AGO