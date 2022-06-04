ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Thousands participate in Donate Life Run/Walk raising awareness of organ donation

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTOoC_0g0VUuiD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TT2FP_0g0VUuiD00
Thousands participate in Donate Life Run/Walk raising awareness of organ donation 03:05

Thousands of people gathered in Azusa Saturday for OneLegacy's 20th Annual Donate Life Run/Walk aimed to bring awareness of organ donation.

The 5k event at Azusa Pacific University was expected to take place from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Registration was available on-site for $40 per participant.

Rosie Rios, one attendee, shared that her daughter passed away at the age of 29 and donated all organs.

"It is with mixed emotions obviously but honoring her wishes when she made that decision at 16 years old. So we're honoring that," she said. "I am volunteering and I am also advocating especially for the Hispanic community to register and become an organ donor because there are a lot of people out there that need our organs." Rios shared that her daughter was killed on January 2, 2021 due to gun violence.

CBS reporter Tena Ezzeddine was on hand to speak with donors, families of donors and recipients, who all shared how meaningful events like this one are to them.

"You wake up with this whole renewed feeling of life. When I left hospital, I'm looking at how blue sky was, how flowers are green -- things that used to upset me didn't upset me anymore because I had a second chance," said Erika Heranic, a heart recipient. S

She was at the event with Dana Stump, whose son Dylan's heart was donated to Heranic after he died in a car accident. The two now act as ambassadors for OneLegacy, knowing the positive effect donors can have.

"It's been a really healing thing for me to be a part of this organization and just remember Dylan in all the ways that we do," said Dana.

"I donated because of a genetic kidney disease that runs in my family, and I donated a kidney to my brother," said another attendee, who noted that her sister was also a recipient and both were doing well.

"Living donors live a perfectly normal life, and continue to do what they do prior to donation," she added, clarifying that despite common fears that donors suffer from health complications after donating their organs, it's usually quite the contrary. "I live a healthy, normal life."

About 5,000 people were expected to take part in the event. For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Officials gather to celebrate opening of a family center

PALMDALE — Service providers and local officials gathered, last month, to celebrate the opening of a Family Resource Center. The center, operated by Sycamores, a behavioral health and child welfare agency, is a larger space to allow the organization to serve more children and families and offer the Family Resource Center. The organization has been providing behavioral health services in the Antelope Valley, since 2006.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAUSD dropping weekly COVID testing requirement for students, staff

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will ease its COVID-19 testing requirement for students and staff.Beginning Monday, tests will only be required for those who are experiencing virus symptoms or those who have been exposed to COVID.All testing will be done with take-home rapid antigen tests, the district said.The LAUSD's testing requirement had originally been expected to be lifted last December, but it was extended through February, then extended again indefinitely.The district noted that weekly PCR testing will still be required through the end of June for students at early education and care settings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thousands enjoy WeHo "Outloud" Music Festival to kickoff Pride Month

Thousands of people enjoyed a fun night out in West Hollywood for the Outloud Festival the city holds to celebrate pride month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned this year and there's no question that members of the LGBTQ community were glad that it did."I've been stuck at home and I am working so I am just glad to be able to come out and be myself," Joe Estrada told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.Organizers said that more than 10,000 people attended the festival on Saturday. They expect to match that number each day until the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Azusa, CA
Azusa, CA
Society
CBS LA

Torrance mother steps in to help and stop street takeovers

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 dead crows found in North Hills test positive for West Nile virus

West Nile virus has been confirmed in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, authorities said Monday.The virus was detected in three dead crows collected in the North Hills area on May 26, according to the Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Mosquito samples had not tested positive for the virus in Los Angeles County yet."American crows can fly up to 40 miles each day from overnight roosting sites, so while there has not yet been virus activity detected in mosquito populations in Los Angeles County, this confirmation serves as an alert that mosquitos may soon become infected,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organs#Azusa Pacific University#Flowers#Gun Violence#Charity#Onelegacy#Hispanic
CBS LA

Pasadena church calls for stronger gun laws after over a dozen mass shootings this weekend

Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, a banner calling for stronger gun laws continues to fly outside All Saints Church near the many prayers written down for the Uvalde school shooting victims."The primary emotion that comes up after, the sadness and the grief and the shock, is anger," said Pastor Mark Chase. "Because we are a nation that began in gun violence."According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, firearm deaths nationwide have increased by nearly 35% from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, not only do guns account for 79% of all homicides in the United States, but firearm-related deaths...
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA firefighter surprises little boy who was nervous during serious medical procedure

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles firefighter is getting kudos on social media after he was seen cheering up a young boy at the hospital. According to the social media post shared by Bree Hoppe, she and Jaxx were both nervous ahead of the little boy's blood transfusion procedure. Few minutes into the serious medical procedure, the Los Angeles firefighter climbed up the ladder and cheered on the little boy from afar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

LAUSD Principal Fosters Misconduct and Retaliation, Say Students and Staff

Multiple teachers working under Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Middle School principal Gilberto Samuel report being subjected to or observing sexual harassment, homophobic discrimination, and retaliation. Others say Samuel protects those loyal to him, endangering children in the process. Students report Samuel overseeing a campus that fosters a hostile culture and unfairly targets Black and Brown children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS LA

Mayor Garcetti signs proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees

Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday signed a proclamation making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees.Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery on June 19."We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the last African Americans still held in bondage in this nation that they were free and the Civil War was over," Garcetti said Monday.In August 2020, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to initiate the process of making Juneteenth an official city holiday to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth was recognized as an official federal holiday in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Tenants win county, city health inspections at Chesapeake Apartments in Baldwin Hills

Tenants in the Baldwin Hills area are declaring victory after getting county officials inspect the conditions of their apartments.The residents of the Chesapeake Apartments rallied Monday after finally convincing the Los Angeles County Health Department and Los Angeles City Code Enforcement to conduct inspections of the 425-unit building, located on Obama Blvd. in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Tenants allege a growing list of slum-like conditions, including mold, rats, broken tubs and showers."We're excited they're going to look at all 425 units and people are welcoming the inspectors to come in and do their job," activist Sergio Vargas said. "But we also want to make sure that people are getting relocated, and also that the workers that Pama's hiring are contracted, they have licenses to do their job."In recent months, tenants have turned to LA City Hall for help. They say broken pipes are spewing raw sewage into the building, and faulty heaters are causing carbon monoxide poisoning. Several tenants say they've been forced to go to the hospital for health problems they've suffered while living at the complex.Tenants say Pama Properties, which manages the complex, have delayed proper repairs for their apartments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

OC trauma surgeons and medical professionals wear orange to protest against gun violence

Trauma surgeons, nurses and other medical workers at UC Irvine Health put on orange T-shirts and caps as part of "National Gun Violence Awareness Day."Nobody's immune from gun violence," said Dr. Theresa Chin. "We wear orange because that's what hunters wear when they're in the woods to protect themselves and others. Today we want to remember those who have been hurt or killed by gun violence." Healthcare workers called attention to the fact that firearms have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 0 and 19. The medical staff at UC...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of Wilson High School students walkout on Gun Violence Awareness Day

Hundreds of students at a pair of Long Beach high schools took part in a walkout as part of a nationwide trend seen in schools across America Friday.In correspondence with Gun Violence Awareness Day and just days after the tragic mass shooting at an Uvalde, Tex. elementary school, Woodrow Wilson High School students gathered in their campus' courtyards Friday morning to protest gun violence and call for stricter gun control. "Are we the future? Or are we next?" read a sign displayed to the student body from a table in the courtyard.Dozens of students wearing white shirts that read "Am I...
CBS LA

Metro offering free train, bus rides to encourage voter turnout

In an effort to encourage an increase in voter turnout, Metro is offering free train and bus rides on Tuesday. The free rides last throughout the entire day, from midnight until 11:59 p.m.Metro Board officials voted to make the move back in 2019, when they decided to offer free transit on all state and federal election days.Additionally, free 30-minute rides are available with Metro's bike ride share program. Los Angeles residents were able to begin voting in the Primary Election last week, as dozens of voting centers opened up across the Southland. Voters were also able to drop their ballots off at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy