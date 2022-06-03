ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MT

GOP legislative candidate charged with deceptive election practices

By Arren Kimbel-Sannit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson County Attorney’ Steve Haddon charged House District 75 candidate Tim McKenrick with deceptive election practices, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine, according to legal documents first reported by the Boulder Monitor Friday. He’s slated to appear before the Fifth Judicial...

KTVH

Moms Demand Action rally at capitol

Advocates of stricter gun laws held a series of rallies in cities across the state Thursday evening. The rally was organized by volunteers with Moms Demand Action in response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two adults.
HELENA, MT
explorebigsky.com

Tester announces $8.7M for Bozeman, West Yellowstone and Columbus airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced $8,723,692 in Department of Transportation funding for three Montana airports to expand and repair facilities through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The airports include Bozeman Yellowstone International Airports in Bozeman, Yellowstone Airport in West Yellowstone and Woltermann Memorial Airport in Columbus.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula

On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Livingston City Manager, Michael Kardoes died Friday morning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston City Manager, Michael John Kardoes, died unexpectedly Friday morning, the city announced. “The award winning leadership that Mike provided over the last five years leaves city administration more surely competent to carry forward the operation of city government, but the loss is grievous, and we ask for your encouragement and fortitude as we move forward with the many projects and the day to day work of the City.
LIVINGSTON, MT
KFYR-TV

Montana’s republican leaders highlight booming jobs market and new business development

BOZEMAN, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Republican senator Steve Daines showcased new businesses and opportunities during the “On The Rise” Economic Summit in Bozeman Thursday. He was joined by Governor Greg Gianforte, the state’s department of commerce, and several business leaders, who discussed emerging technology being developed in Montana and how they are fueling job creation and growth.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
KBZK News

Anaconda keeping up with business and population boom

Anaconda is getting a whole lot bigger with new businesses and population growth that hasn’t been seen since the 1980s. "Today there’s a lot of success that you can see in all of the retail shops and restaurants and bars and businesses that are opening up in the downtown area." said Adam Vauthier, executive director of Discover Anaconda.
ANACONDA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Crime Report: Woman Pours Gas on Her Boyfriend and His Car

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 12 new criminal complaints this week, which is eight less than last week and closer to the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two cases involved interpersonal violence. “In one case, we charged three counts of assault with a weapon as...
Newstalk KGVO

Man Faces Felony After Domestic Disturbance Involving a Taser

On June 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical disturbance at an apartment on O’Leary Street. Officers contacted the caller who stated she observed a female get shoved against the windows and heard the female screaming. When law enforcement went up to the apartment, one officer heard a female from the apartment scream “get off of me.” Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Did Something Explode? Bozeman Residents Hear Unusual Loud Noise

Many residents throughout the Gallatin Valley heard a very loud boom on Sunday, and are still trying to figure out what it was. At approximately 5:47 p.m. on Sunday, many people heard what sounded like a large explosion. Since then, residents have taken to social media trying to figure out where the noise came from.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Warning! Popular Recreation Area in Montana Temporarily Closed

A popular recreation area in Montana is temporarily closed to the public while crews work to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from Northwestern Energy, Ennis Lake Road is currently closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road is expected to reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.
The Moose 95.1 FM

CAUTION: Bitterroot River Flood Advisory Until Tuesday Evening

The gorgeous stretch of the Bitterroot River, south of Missoula, is experiencing minor flooding now and is under a Flood Advisory until Tuesday evening. The area of largest concern is located just south of Missoula and is from Stevensville, heading south to Bell Crossing, Victor, Tucker and Hamilton. (See alert map below.)

