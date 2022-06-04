ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Blockchain company buys $1M in carbon credits generated by Issaquah forest, the biggest such deal in U.S. history

Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Jun. 4—King County announced Friday that Regen Network Development, a Delaware-based blockchain software development company, bought $1 million in carbon credits generated by a 46-acre forest in Issaquah. The deal is being hailed as the largest single sale of urban forest credits in U.S. history. The money earned...

www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Don't be blinded by the promise of solar farms

Ever since irrigation began trickling into the arid Yakima Valley shrub-steppe, this has been prime farm country. Now, as the country tries to wean itself off climate-strangling fossil fuels, Central Washington is planting new crops in response. Wind farms started sprouting up more than a decade ago — and now, developers are sowing the seeds for acres and acres of solar energy farms in eastern Yakima County.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima woman's case among several Central Washington COVID loan fraud probes

A federal task force is investigating several cases of federal loans for COVID-19 relief in the Tri-Cities area based on fraudulent applications, say federal prosecutors. It reached a $3.2 million settlement with the Hanford nuclear reservation's occupational medicine contractor, HPM Corp., in March but there are other cases of contractors or subcontractors suspected of double dipping, said Dan Fruchter, assistant U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roslyn Farmers Market kicks off in full force Sunday

A treasured Upper County weekend pastime finally returns to Roslyn this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The Roslyn Farmer’s Market kicks off June 12 and will run this year until Sept. 11. The market was canceled for the last two years over a multitude of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the event being put on hold, people attending the market this summer will notice little difference between what was before and what is now.
ROSLYN, WA
City
Issaquah, WA
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Issaquah, WA
Government
Issaquah, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Supply drive Saturday in Yakima to help those without shelter cope with summer heat

Extreme heat can be particularly hard on unsheltered homeless people who often lack the means to stay cool and hydrated. In effort to help those in need through this summer, the Homeless Network of Yakima County has teamed with the Yakima Herald-Republic on an extreme heat supply drive to provide needed items to those who are living on the streets.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: How could the founders have been any clearer?

To the editor — "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." The Second Amendment is quite clear and the founders penned it that way for a reason — the people have (for now) and should always have the right and the means to defend ourselves.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: We need order to maintain a civil society

To the editor — Back in the day this was “The Wild West.” Freedom did not have to be legislated as population was sparse. The area has since been settled and we are no longer “wild.” We have paved roads, electric lights, sewers, airports, etc. We have civilized society. Things are managed by regulations for the common good. Do they “take away our freedoms?” Yes, and we do it willingly to establish social order. Can you imagine the chaos we’d have today if we took away all rules in the name of “freedom?” It's bad enough when one stoplight goes out.
YAKIMA, WA
#Forest Management#Carbon Credits#Metropolitan Areas#Urban Forest#U S History#Regen Network Development#City Forest Credits
Yakima Herald Republic

Natasha Pabon, of Olympia

More WA renters are overcharged for damages, advocates say, and there’s little tenants can do. Tenant advocates argue that Washington’s law doesn’t adequately protect tenants from unreasonable damage charges. They tried in the last legislative session to change state law, but were unsuccessful.
Yakima Herald Republic

Home And Garden

Master Gardeners: The basics of vegetable gardening, Part 2. This is the second in a two-part series about the basics of vegetable gardening. It delves into more detail about how to make the most of your…. Master Gardeners: Vegetable gardening basics, Part 1. In the past two years, primarily due...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried Saturday

The public is invited to funeral services Saturday for a Yakima sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor. Patrick L. Chess will be buried at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tahoma Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Complaint filed against lawyer over election fraud case

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Attorney General’s office has filed a complaint against a Sequim lawyer who has filed lawsuits making meritless claims of widespread voter fraud in Washington. The complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel takes issue with attorney Virginia Shogren for a lawsuit against Gov....
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Yakima Herald Republic

Marybell Louise Benoit

Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Woman killed by stray bullet in Spanaway was mother of 9, also helped raise 5 sisters

Angelina Palmer's only crime on her 39th birthday last month was being in the wrong place at the wrong time, her younger brother says. Sheriff's deputies say Palmer, who has nine children and 11 siblings, was struck by a stray bullet from a confrontation she had no part in as she was leaving the 7-Eleven near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway on May 26. Another bullet fired from a car toward another vehicle struck a third car parked at a gas station pump but did not injure anyone.
SPANAWAY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Lydia Bales

Lydia Bales passed away on June 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center. Lydia was born on March 3, 1923 to John and Elizabeth Lang in Eureka, South Dakota. Lydia grew up in Montana and graduated from Plevna High School in 1941. She then attended Eastern Montana College where she received her teaching credentials. After moving to Yakima, she taught elementary school in Ahtanum, and Wapato WA from 1946 to 1951. She loved teaching her students. On June 16, 1946, she married Albert Bales and they made a home in Yakima. Lydia loved the Lord and was an active member in the Union Gap First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and worked in the nursery during Sunday services. For the last several years Lydia has been a member of the Cross Church in Yakima. Lydia enjoyed traveling the American Southwest and liked to sew, cook and bake. After Albert's retirement, Lydia and her husband wintered in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed the company of friends and family. Lydia is survived by her sons, Mark (wife Tina) of Yakima and Steve (wife Kimberly) of Marysville, WA, four grandchildren (Matthew, Andrew, Sarah and Cassandra) and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA with interment following at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of their choice.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Driver, passenger identified in fatal car crash at Yakima Air Terminal

Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

D. Dale Miller

D. Dale Miller died May 17, 2022. He was born in Belgrade, NE on December 23, 1928 to Delbert and Edith Miller, the 4th of 6 children. In 1941, the family moved to Rigby, ID. Dale graduated from Rigby Highs School in 1946. He farmed two years before serving in the Navy from 1948 - 1952. Dale married Mary Alice Reese in New Jersey. They moved to Idaho where they raised John, Michael and Curtis. Dale received his degree in Medical Technology from College of Idaho in Caldwell. He was employed at St. Luke's Hospital and the Red Cross in Boise. The family moved to Yakima and then Selah, living on acreage where he enjoyed raising livestock and gardening. He was employed at several medical laboratories. During this time their 4th son, Daniel, was born. In 1973, Dale married Janice Brand at Terrace Heights Lutheran Church. They lived in Yakima. His last employment was at Medical Center Laboratories. He retired in1994. They enjoyed traveling in China and Tibet, Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. During retirement Dale enjoyed gardening and golfing. Dale was a member of Terrace Heights Lutheran Church from 1959 - 2005, where he held various church council positions and sang in the choir. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Yakima from 2005 until his death. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ruth Cunningham and Pauline Rieken, brothers Tom, Edward and Charles Miller, first wife Mary Alice and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Janice, sons John (Indrya), Curtis and Daniel (Lisa), grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Larissa (Max) Christopher and Tara (Henry) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Central Lutheran Church on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service to be held at Terrace Heights memorial park at 2:00 on the 9th. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: Ten (or more) Husky football breakout candidates in 2022

Jun. 8—It's natural to search for salvation in the transfer portal, or in the undying allure of a five-star freshman. New is better. Acquisition is fun. Development is boring, patience painstaking. But like it or not, most production takes time. So, for the sake of this exercise, let's disregard...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Student arrested for 'credible threat' to WA school

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in Washington state was arrested after authorities said he made a threat against the school. A 16-year-old male was booked into juvenile jail early Monday for felony harassment, according to the Edmonds Police Department. KOMO reports that the school's...
EDMONDS, WA

