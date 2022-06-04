The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

NEW YORK -- Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose says to expect an inclusive celebration of Broadway during Sunday's Tony Awards.CBS2's Kristine Johnson sat down with DeBose on Wednesday morning for an extended interview and she shed a little light on what we can expect to see. It has been a whirlwind year for DeBose. In March, she took home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for "West Side Story," and on Sunday she'll host the 75th annual Tony Awards on CBS2, live from Radio City Music Hall. "I don't really feel pressure, but I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to...

