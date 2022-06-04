ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Colorado State Patrol’s History

By Zane Mathews
 4 days ago
The Colorado State Patrol has been in existence for over 85 years. Here's a look back over the history and development of this critical branch of Colorado law enforcement. Colorado State Patrol Is More Than the Troopers You See. Anytime you head out on Colorado's highways, there's a good...

espnwesterncolorado.com

CBS Denver

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash On I-25 Near Carr, Close To Wyoming Border

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
CARR, CO
westernslopenow.com

Colorado Sheriff and Senator clash over high capacity ammo law

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
PALISADE, CO
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 8, 2022

Montrose Regional Health is once again requiring masks for everyone coming into the hospital or its clinics. The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week COVID positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, the state vaccine bus will stop in Montrose tomorrow at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth Street. It will be there from 10 am to 6 pm. Vaccines are free, with no insurance or ID required.
MONTROSE, CO
KKTV

Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a major crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Monday for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 2:10 p.m. between US 85 and Ray Nixon Road. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi. Last...
KKTV

Body recovered near Florence as CPW warns we have seen ‘double digit’ drownings already in 2022

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - “A record pace is not something we want to be on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tweeted Tuesday evening. “Please stay safe out on the water.”. The message came soon after the state agency reported another likely drowning near Florence. CPW is reporting a search started on Monday for a man who went missing on a raft. The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two dead in Colorado after two separate water incidents in single day

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
COLORADO STATE
county17.com

Colorado teen dies after rollover near Sinclair on Sunday

One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 227 when the driver apparently started to fall asleep. The vehicle...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Bear killed in collision with motorcycle in Colorado

A bear died on Saturday night after getting struck by a motorcycle on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol. There were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital. Information regarding their condition was not available.
KRDO News Channel 13

Road closures along Academy Blvd. and Highway 115 by Fort Carson Gate 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 4 p.m., officials with Fort Carson announced a temporary road closure to Gate 1 will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. According to officials, Academy Blvd. from I-25 to Highway 115, and Highway 115 from Academy Blvd. to Gate 1 are closed. Due to unexpected circumstances, Academy Boulevard The post Road closures along Academy Blvd. and Highway 115 by Fort Carson Gate 1 appeared first on KRDO.
FORT CARSON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law: Does it work in preventing gun violence?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the aftermath of yet another round of mass shootings across America, we're asking local leaders about the effectiveness of the 2019 extreme risk protection order passed by state lawmakers -- also nicknamed the "red flag" law. The law, which became effective in January 2020, allows relatives, household members and The post Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law: Does it work in preventing gun violence? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado marks over 250 fires as activity increases

COLORADO SPRINGS — With more than 250 fires already this year in the Rocky Mountain region, the U.S. Forest Service said activity is up in Colorado. Jacque Buchanan, Deputy Regional Forester with the Forest Service has been with the agency for 30 years with the last 10 years in Colorado. She said that during the […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip share concerns

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman is extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado. The family says the couple, both in their 70's, loves to find secluded spots to camp. From Arkansas, the pair will often make the trip The post ‘Something’s wrong,’ Family of missing Arkansas couple on Colorado camping trip share concerns appeared first on KRDO.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
