The final election night report leaves Eureka City Councilmember Natalie Arroyo holding a commanding lead in the race for Humboldt County Fourth District supervisor but clinging delicately to the 50-percent threshold needed to avoid a November runoff. The last Election Night tally has Arroyo having taken 50.21 percent of the 2,354 ballots counted thus far in the race, with Mike Newman and Kim Bergel trailing with 35 and 15 percent of the vote respectively.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO