Secondary Teacher of the Year inspired by students

By Ruth Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
Melisa Valenzuela, Ector County ISD’s secondary teacher of the year, has been inspired by the special education population she serves at Wilson & Young Middle School.

But in the fall, she will be taking a supervisory position with the district.

Valenzuela was recently named the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“It’s a complete honor and a reward in itself, honestly. I’m extremely grateful and thankful for all the students and teachers who have helped me grow as an educator. This was a team effort. I couldn’t have done it without the Wilson & Young family,” Valenzuela said.

She is in her seventh year with ECISD. This is her third year as the special education department head.

Valenzuela went to Odessa College and University of Texas Permian Basin.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in special populations and a master’s in psychology for licensed professional counseling, both from UTPB.

“I didn’t always want to be a teacher. I actually wanted to be a child psychologist and I started working at MHMR when I graduated and that’s whenever I was intrigued and I wanted to pursue a career with individuals with special needs,” Valenzuela said.

She has enjoyed working at Wilson & Young.

“I think it’s just the way we all work together, how we collaborate. We’re a team and we all have the same goals and ambitions for our students,” Valenzuela said.

She said she enjoys working with all the different students and finding out about their dreams and goals.

“… They’re just so driven. … They never give up,” Valenzuela said.

In her new role, she will be teaching students and guiding and supporting adults. Valenzuela will not only be over her campus, but a number of assigned schools as well.

“It will be an adjustment, but I’m also excited for the new journey that I’ll be setting forth (on),” Valenzuela said.

“… I feel like what I’ve brought to one campus, I’m hoping I can deliver that energy … to other campuses. I already have high goals set for myself for this new journey, as well,” she added.

Valenzuela is engaged and has a 4-year-old daughter who attends Lamar Early Education Center. She also is expecting at the end of January.

Born in Mexico, her parents brought Valenzuela here at a very young age to offer her a better “life of opportunities.”

“They only attended school up to the fifth grade since higher education wasn’t affordable. My parents helped us out with homework, but they struggled. My dad was determined and became a welder as my siblings and I got older,” Valenzuela said in an email.

“They always encouraged our success and always wanted what was best for us. A reason I also chose education was to help others with similar backgrounds,” she added.

She is the oldest of three children. She has a younger sister and brother.

Her sister is a substitute for ECISD and her husband owns a flooring company. They have four children who attend ECISD. Her brother is a welder and has his own trucking company. His wife is a stay-at-home mom and they have four children who attend Kermit ISD.

When Valenzuela found out about the award, she was shocked. Principal Anthony Garcia had called them into a conference room preparing questions for an interview.

Garcia called them out and that’s when she saw the group standing there with cameras, people recording and Superintendent Scott Muri holding a placard with her name on it.

“It was shocking and it was a very nice experience,” Valenzuela said.

Teaching is a profession where you can build and mold the minds of children.

“… I wanted to make a difference in our future and be able to plant seeds in children which would create a positive impact in their lives and society. Being a teacher is enriching for the students as well as … us as teachers,” Valenzuela said.

She added that she wanted to thank her family for always being there and supporting her.

Garcia said Valenzuela is hard working and is dedicated.

“As a campus lead, she goes above and beyond, focusing on what’s best for students and the campus,” Garcia added in a text message.

“Ms. Valenzuela has been an important part of our campus growth and success and will be missed. I wish her luck on her new role downtown,” he said.

