Movies

'Morbius' Is Returning To Cinemas, For Some Reason

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Morbin’ time again. Morbius is one of the strangest superhero-inspired films to have graced our screens. In case you missed it (or maybe you’ve just compartmentalised it to an area of your brain reserved for cursed things), Morbius was a certified flop and achieved just a 17 percent rating on...

