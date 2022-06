SALT LAKE CITY — At least one person is dead and three others are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted in a Utah apartment complex, authorities said. According to KSTU-TV, the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the Seasons at Pebble Creek complex in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police said they arrived to find a person who had been shot multiple times. Although crews tried to save the person using CPR and tourniquets, the victim died, police said.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO