Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower. Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO