It was a full house at last night’s public hearing for the Easton Town Council’s proposed single-use plastic ban ordinance. The ban would prohibit the use of plastic bags at the point of sale. Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Watermen Association, started off the public hearing with an impassioned plea to protect the watershed that he and other watermen work in every day–and that we all enjoy as a given on the Eastern Shore. He said the plastic bag problem has grown worse in the last 4-5 years by ten-fold. “Those bags don’t disappear. They just pile up. We have a problem with these bags.”

EASTON, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO