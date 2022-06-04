ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

By KOIN 6 News
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPAUR_0g0Ucpev00 The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized.

Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike.

The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of negotiations.

It only covers nurses at Providence St. Vincent, which was the first of three Providence hospitals to authorize a strike. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence Milwaukie still do not have a deal and have given union leadership authority to call a strike.

The hospital network also is still in negotiations with nurses at Providence Hood River.

In a statement, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center said "after nearly eight months and 20 bargaining sessions, the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (PSVMC) and Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) labor negotiation teams are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, covering almost 1,600 registered nurses."

The hospital added "in the coming week, ONA will provide PSVMC-represented registered nurses more details on the tentative agreement and the planned ratification vote. Specifics of the tentative agreement will be available to the general public following the ratification vote by represented nurses. PSVMC and ONA look forward to continuing our long history of working together collaboratively to support the practice of nursing and providing high-quality, compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve."

The Oregon Nurses Association also released a statement saying, "Nurses are dedicated to putting our patients first. We stood up to one of the nation's largest health care systems and we've reached an agreement to make immediate improvements to our patients' health care," said John Smeltzer, registered nurse and ONA executive committee president at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Smeltzer added "when frontline nurses spoke out, our community rallied around us. I'm grateful to the thousands of community allies, labor leaders, elected officials and frontline health care workers who stood with nurses to set a new standard of care for our community. This agreement addresses our patients' needs and gives us a viable way to recruit and retain the nurses our community counts on. Now it's up to Providence and nurses to honor the agreements we've made and make Providence St. Vincent the hospital we know it can be."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 1

Related
Woodburn Independent

Ford Scholarships announced

Ford Family Foundation announces the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awardsThe Ford Family Foundation recently announced the awardees of its 2022 scholarships, including a number of students from the general Woodburn area. Below is a list of area students named among the awardees, their hometown and the college they plan to attend. Canby: Diego Vasquez, University of Oregon. Gervais: Sarahi Bazan, Western Oregon University; Mauricio Martinez Lopez, Linfield University. Hubbard: Norma Elena Lopez Paz, University of Portland. Molalla: Tanner Foss Howard, University of Oregon. St. Paul: Cristina Lopez-Delgado, Oregon State University. Woodburn: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, University of Portland; Joaquin Lopez...
WOODBURN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Report: Homeless services office wasted $850,000

KOIN 6 News first reported on the failed housing project in the report in April 2021.A scathing report released on Tuesday, June 7 from the Portland City Auditor said the Joint Office of Homeless Services "spent $850,000 over 16 months to provide apartments to veterans but allowed the property to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary housing." The "apartments" were actually rooms in a rundown motel on Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland, the Sandy Studios. A KOIN 6 News investigation in April 2021 found veterans living in squalor, with evidence of months-long deferred maintenance, such as leaking pipes in the bathroom ceilings,...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Oregon Nurses Association#Ona
Portland Tribune

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks. 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment in Oregon schools

Disabled students also see discipline inequities in the statewide public school system.For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Legislative changes in 2013 and 2015 regarding school discipline policies were intended to move Oregon schools from a zero-tolerance approach to one that aims to be proactive and preventative. The goal was to incorporate evidence-based policies and reduce student suspensions and expulsions. Despite reform efforts, the state is still grappling with how to make its system more equitable. School discipline...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Oregon's trash clean up continues

Nonprofit's Beautification Team shovels trash into truck beside freeways and in neighborhoods between homeless camps, often employing formerly unhoused people Portland's clean-up continues. A paid crew from Cultivate Initiatives was out cleaning up trash between tents under the I-205 flyover at Southeast Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning, June 7. Media consultant Davy Hall filmed the men of the Cultivate Initiatives Beautification Team as they shoveled wet clothing, food waste, human waste, syringes and discarded camping gear into bins and piled it on the back of a truck. The crew worked swiftly even as tent inhabitants walked past them between...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Ice Age visitor center to be dedicated Thursday

The Tualatin Public Library will be the city's temporary stopover on the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. Tualatin will formally dedicate the Tualatin Public Library as a temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail on Thursday, June 9. The dedication begins with a reception at...
Lake Oswego Review

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Ashwood road in extremely poor condition

Poor condition of Pony Butte Road leads to problems for Ashwood School District. Travelling on Pony Butte Road from U.S. Highway 97 to Ashwood is scenic. It travels through high desert canyons and over rolling ranchlands. The road itself, though, is much less appealing. Riddled with potholes and patched asphalt,...
ASHWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Blumenauer Bridge will open July 31

PBOT promises on-time opening with party and community event space, with Hardesty and Blumenauer on the guest list. The Portland Bureau of Transportation's says the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge will open for traffic on July 31. PBOT says the bike and pedestrian-only bridge will provide "a car-free...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro must redraw ward boundaries following 2020 Census

New population figures show many more citizens in northern Ward 1 than in the other two City Council districts.Hillsboro has an uneven number of people living in each of its three city wards, which determine the boundaries by with City Council positions are elected, and which parts of town they represent. Now, the city is hosting a virtual meeting and online survey for folks to weigh in on the process to redraw the map and bring the ward configuration into compliance with the city code. Community members can learn more and give their feedback at a virtual meeting...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Resigning Sheriff Heckathorn ponders his future

No longer sheriff, but with years to go before retirement, Heckathorn weighs his options. Two weeks ago Marc Heckathorn planned on serving as Jefferson County Sheriff for the next decade. The May 17 election changed that. Voters chose Deputy Jason Pollock to be the next sheriff. Heckathorn could have completed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Graduation Caps

Check out the amazing decorated caps of the high school graduating class of 2022. The graduation cap is one of the most iconic symbols of the milestone. Students from Madras, Bridges and Culver High schools decorated their caps to thank family, share school spirit, and celebrate completing high school. All...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Juneteenth celebration returns to Lake Oswego

The city will commemorate the day when the last American slaves realized they were free in Texas. The city of Lake Oswego — along with community partners Respond to Racism and LO for LOve — will once again celebrate the holiday that marked when the final American slaves realized they were free in Galveston, Texas in 1856.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Madras High Honors scholarship recipients

MHS class of 2022 receives over $124,000 in scholarships at pre-grad ceremony. The Madras High School class of 2022 was honored Thursday, June 2 with community awards and scholarships. The event announced over 50 scholarships, many with multiple recipients. These scholarships came from local organizations, businesses and community members. MHS...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy