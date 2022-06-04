ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

To the Editor: County Health Offices and MDE Should Act on ShoreRivers Reports

To what end are we measuring the quality of our waters? So what if they prove, time and time again, not to be healthy? Should we expect all who enter Bay waters to first check ShoreRivers Safe to Swim Weekend Report before dipping a toe (probably a good idea)? And I...

Bay Journal

Sample this: Disgruntled residents monitor Back River for pollution

Karen Wolf’s family has owned a house on Baltimore’s Back River since the 1920s. Generations have grown up there, on and in the water. Lately, though, Wolf has been questioning whether it’s safe to let her grandchildren go out on their pontoon boat. She’s worried they might get sick from being splashed by water tainted with sewage from the city’s problem-plagued wastewater treatment plant upriver.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Executive Taps 8 People To Serve On Police Accountability Board

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Monday that he had nominated eight Anne Arundel County residents to serve on the county’s state-mandated Police Accountability Board, according to county officials. The nominees must be confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Council before they can take office, county officials said. Pittman named the following county residents: Dr. Shawn Ashworth, educator and nonprofit leader Barney Gomez, retired Special Agent and Vietnam veteran Kymberly Jackson, attorney and law professor Sarah Kivett, employee conduct investigator and former law enforcement officer Dr. Kenneth Moore, pastor, professor, and retired firefighter Jeanette Ortiz (chair), law and education policy expert Daniel Watkins, Board-certified Nurse Executive and behavioral health professional Anne Williams-Kinard, local business owner The list of eight was narrowed down from a pool of 89 interested candidates, Pittman said. “I want to thank the 89 residents who submitted applications to serve on this board. It shows our community’s dedication to justice and integrity,” he said. “I am confident those nominated will serve our County faithfully, and help us to grow trust and engagement between our police officers and the communities that they serve and protect.” The Anne Arundel County Council will hear the nominations on June 21, 2022.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

COVID-19 June 7, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. The community level in Kent County is HIGH, and the Dorchester County community level is...
KENT COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced that, following County Council approval, Baltimore County will now offer a Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP) for police officers and firefighters hired after July 1, 2007. The program allows these employees who stay with the County for three years beyond their normal service retirement to earn a lump sum payment upon … Continue reading "Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters" The post Olszewski announces deferred retirement option program for Baltimore County police officers, firefighters appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Plans To Restore Brook Trout Population In Anne Arundel

SEVERN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to restore a tributary stream of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County. The tributary being restored, the Jabez Branch, is somewhat of an oddity in Maryland’s Coastal Plain...
SEVERN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Construction is expected to begin this month on a nearly $80 million senior living community that will be part of the 113-acre master planned mixed-use development Villages of White Marsh. Called Monarch White Marsh and offering the continuum of care on a rental basis, the highly-amenitized community that is centrally located in Baltimore County will be connected to a … Continue reading "Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community" The post Construction to begin on $80 million White Marsh senior living community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
chestertownspy.org

Garden Club of Eastern Shore Awards Two Exceptional Students

The Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) awards an annual merit-based scholarship to a graduating senior who attends school in Talbot County or who is home schooled. The award is given to a senior who expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field in college. Outstanding academic achievement along with volunteer or work experience, which shows a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence, are considered.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

RiverArts Event to Benefit the Kent County Food Pantry June 11

Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement by artists and crafts people in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food related charities to care for and feed the hungry in their communities. Local Chestertown area potters have put their hands in clay for the last 12 years...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
Bay Net

Former Senior Maryland Health Official Pleads Guilty To Bribery Conspiracy

BALTIMORE, Md. – Isabel FitzGerald, age 52, of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to bribery involving an agent of a program receiving federal funds in relation to a scheme involving information technology contracts with the State of Maryland Department of Human Services. As part of her guilty plea, FitzGerald will be ordered to pay $38,310 in restitution.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
630 WMAL

Coast Guard Suspends Search in Chesapeake Bay for Boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon it had suspended its search for a missing boater in the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard announced the search for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young a day earlier, saying it had commenced after a boat with “signs of recent occupancy” was found beached near Factory Point, Virginia.
MILITARY
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Wylder Tilghman Island Is the Perfect Destination for Your Next Eastern Shore Adventure

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island is located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, just 20 minutes from St. Michaels in Talbot County. Today’s stylish Wylder has a storied past, beginning in 1898, when the Harrison family built a boarding house for anglers and hunters to escape the city. The vintage hotel expanded over the years, and began attracting celebrities and dignitaries. Guests would take the ferry from the western shore to commune with nature and socialize. The major draw was joining a fishing charter, and afterward, feasting on Chesapeake Bay crabs while sharing fish-tales with fellow lodgers. This under-the-radar destination was hosted by four generations of Harrison’s until the family sold the property.

