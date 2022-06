*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked as a Walmart associate for a decade, she saw enough strange things to fill an entire book. There were times she felt shocked at the events that went on in the workplace. One of the most surprising incidents that happened while she was working at Walmart involved a coworker who brought her child into the store and put her to work all day long without getting caught.

26 DAYS AGO