Saturday Sessions: Lyle Lovett performs "12th of June"

Foo Fighters announced Wednesday that it will be hosting two concerts this September to honor late bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25 at age 50. The two concerts — one in London and one in Los Angeles — will feature the drummer's family, the other members of the band, and a yet-unannounced group of musicians that Hawkins "idolized," the band said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO