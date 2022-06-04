The Dish: Chef Surbhi Sahni

Experts say buying olive oil is like buying wine. There are subtle differences in taste that vary depending on its region of origin, and less expensive bottles often lack the character that is detectable in more premium varieties (via Well+Good). Grocery stores often offer olive oils that range substantially in price, from less than $10 to more than $50, and some that even sell in the three digits. According to Real Simple, while you don't have to break the bank, spending a bit more for a good bottle of the extra-virgin stuff can pay off. It does some heavy lifting in the flavor department, whether it's used to elevate simple dishes, finish off soups and salads or brighten up roasted vegetables.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO