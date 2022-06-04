Major Water Main Break In The City Of Oneonta

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO