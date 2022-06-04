Major Water Main Break In The City Of Oneonta

As many as a dozen emergency workers responded to a major water main break Friday at the intersection of West and Clinton Streets in the City of Oneonta. There is no estimate of how many customers may have been affected or when repairs can be completed. “The break is...
More than three decades after it was damaged by an arson fire, an abandoned Endwell laundromat and several nearby blighted buildings could be demolished soon. Broome County businessman Tim Connolly has acquired properties along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive with an eye toward redeveloping the sites. Connolly is CEO...
An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
The new owners of the old IBM manufacturing complex in Endicott are working to spruce up the sprawling property on the North Side of the village. The 130-acre Huron Campus was acquired by Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee last fall. Chris Pelto, who continues to oversee operations at the Endicott site,...
It's been about a year since I attended the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Tara Gates' store, Mathilda Jean Threads & Finishing Touches located at 5375, Rt. 7, in Oneonta's east end. It's in a small plaza with other businesses: Edison Computers, Neighbors Insurance Agency, State Farm Insurance Bill Ellis, and The Tax Professionals. Have you noticed it yet?
CLAY, N.Y. — There’s a black bear roaming around Clay and Liverpool, and while black bear attacks are rare, they will certainly eat your leftover food, according to wildlife experts. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they believe this is the same bear that was...
A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
Oswego County, just north of Syracuse, has among the least expensive homes in New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020 using data from the National Association of Realtors. Oswego County is 10th on the list with a typical monthly mortgage payment of $425.
The invasive spongy moth is causing headaches for residents in Saratoga Springs who can’t seem to rid their properties of the fuzzy larvae. They're seen crawling on homes, garages, and falling from trees.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.
The Gloversville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on First Avenue on Sunday night. The department said one person was taken Nathan Littauer for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.
CAZENOVIA — This spring, Cazenovia’s 20|EAST farm store at 85 Albany St. was named “Madison County Small Business of the Year” by the Small Business Development Center at Onondaga Community College (SBDC). The SBDC offers no-cost, confidential business advisement services to individuals and companies throughout Cayuga,...
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation has found a new way to entice potential employees – by offering low-cost housing just for workers. The Villages at Stoney Creek is a $15 million 50-unit apartment complex near Turning Stone that will have some units move-in ready by July 1 and more by September.
ALBANY - Hundreds of cockroaches were released Tuesday inside Albany City Court. The court says four people were being arraigned for an arrest at the state Capitol, when a defendant began recording inside. The court say they were told to stop. That’s when a fight escalated and the roaches were released from plastic containers.
The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
Experts are trying to determine what can be done to address a perplexing issue that has closed the new tennis courts at Binghamton's Recreation Park. Workers from Broome Bituminous Products of Vestal stripped off the top asphalt coat from the complex in April. The courts then were resurfaced. Mayor Jared...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning vehicle crash on Sunday has left one ice cream shop with heavy damage in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Purity Ice Cream on 700 Cascadilla St. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle that had gone into the northern side […]
Detectives have released the name of the woman whose body was discovered in a raging creek near a Binghamton home. Authorities say the deceased person was identified as 64-year-old Debra Scott of Johnson City. A man who lives on Bayless Avenue in Binghamton found Scott's body as he walked near...
