ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

By KOIN 6 News
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPAUR_0g0UPjQU00 The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized.

Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike.

The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of negotiations.

It only covers nurses at Providence St. Vincent, which was the first of three Providence hospitals to authorize a strike. Nurses at Providence Willamette Falls and Providence Milwaukie still do not have a deal and have given union leadership authority to call a strike.

The hospital network also is still in negotiations with nurses at Providence Hood River.

In a statement, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center said "after nearly eight months and 20 bargaining sessions, the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (PSVMC) and Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) labor negotiation teams are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, covering almost 1,600 registered nurses."

The hospital added "in the coming week, ONA will provide PSVMC-represented registered nurses more details on the tentative agreement and the planned ratification vote. Specifics of the tentative agreement will be available to the general public following the ratification vote by represented nurses. PSVMC and ONA look forward to continuing our long history of working together collaboratively to support the practice of nursing and providing high-quality, compassionate care for the patients and communities we serve."

The Oregon Nurses Association also released a statement saying, "Nurses are dedicated to putting our patients first. We stood up to one of the nation's largest health care systems and we've reached an agreement to make immediate improvements to our patients' health care," said John Smeltzer, registered nurse and ONA executive committee president at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Smeltzer added "when frontline nurses spoke out, our community rallied around us. I'm grateful to the thousands of community allies, labor leaders, elected officials and frontline health care workers who stood with nurses to set a new standard of care for our community. This agreement addresses our patients' needs and gives us a viable way to recruit and retain the nurses our community counts on. Now it's up to Providence and nurses to honor the agreements we've made and make Providence St. Vincent the hospital we know it can be."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Providence, RI
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Health
City
Providence, RI
thereflector.com

Clark College breaks ground on north county campus

A former north Clark County dairy farm will finally make a transition from producing milk to minting college graduates, as officials broke ground on Clark College at Boschma Farms on June 1. At an event at the site in Ridgefield to the east of Interstate 5, dozens gathered to celebrate...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

Deaf job applicant wins $225,000 settlement from Portland software company and staffing firm after discrimination claim

A prominent Portland software company and its staffing agency will each pay $112,500 to a deaf job applicant who alleged they refused to hire him because he requested a sign-language interpreter at his job interview. Viewpoint Construction Software’s technology helps contractors plan and manage large projects. Its recruiting firm, Seattle-based...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Psvmc#Oregon Nurses Association#Ona
Clackamas Review

Nurses authorize strikes at Portland-area Providence hospitals

A strike date must still be set before nurses actually walk off the job in protest.Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center have voted to authorize strikes, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Thursday, June 2. The strike authorization votes come after nurses at Portland's Providence St. Vincent Medical Center voted to strike in May. According to ONA, the nurses are protesting unfair labor practices and are demanding contracts to improve patient care, nurse staffing standards, make health care affordable and address Providence's staffing crisis. "Providence isn't taking patient or nurse safety seriously. For the last two...
PORTLAND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...
Clackamas Review

Workforce Watch: Nurses on strike; a need for public defenders

Two job sectors may have to compensate workers with more quality of life benefits to keep up with community demand.Nurses around the Portland region voted to strike. Concurrently, there is a deficit of public defenders. Both of these job sectors — health care providers and public defenders — are critical to the health and stability of the community, and both are generally well-paying fields. So what's going on with the workforce? We checked in with Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department, on trends in the workforce. Nurses on strike Nurses voted to strike June 2 at...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Redistricting roils legislative races east of the Cascades

The 2022 races for the Oregon Legislature will determine the mix of lawmakers the next governor will deal with for the next two years. In Oregon politics, the Cascades have served as a political firewall for the past decade. Democrats and Republicans running for the Oregon Legislature would slug it out in the Portland suburbs, along the coast, spots in the Willamette Valley, and the timberlands of the southwest. But east of the mountains was rock-solid red Republican. Any state lawmaker from The Dalles, Bend and Klamath Falls and east more than 250 miles to Hermiston, Pendleton, the Wallowas, Baker City,...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Person Found Dead In Hillsboro Field

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The death of a person in a field is under investigation after officers were alerted to suspicious circumstances near Northeast 25th Avenue and Beacon Court on Tuesday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted in the recovery of the body. Investigators...
Portland Tribune

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
KGW

Fleet Week: What to know about ship schedules, bridge impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fleet Week, a longtime Rose Festival tradition, returns to Portland's waterfront for the first time since 2019. It was was held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic. This year's event starts Wednesday, June 8 and runs through Monday, June 13. Ships have been...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
132
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy