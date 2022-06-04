Person killed in crash with vehicle, 2 motorcycles in Dighton

A man has been arrested after a crash Tuesday injured a State Trooper. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the City of Warwick. As a result of the investigation, the three right lanes of the highway were closed, consequently forcing traffic into the high-speed lane. A Trooper, who was in his cruiser with emergency lights activated and blocking the third lane of travel, was subsequently rear ended by another vehicle that failed to move over or stop.

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO