ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Person killed in crash with vehicle, 2 motorcycles in Dighton

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles in Dighton late Friday, according to authorities. First responders were dispatched to the crash scene...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 3

Related
fallriverreporter.com

State Trooper sent to the hospital, man arrested, after crash on Route 95

A man has been arrested after a crash Tuesday injured a State Trooper. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods and Wickford Barracks, as well as members of the Warwick Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, at Route 37, in the City of Warwick. As a result of the investigation, the three right lanes of the highway were closed, consequently forcing traffic into the high-speed lane. A Trooper, who was in his cruiser with emergency lights activated and blocking the third lane of travel, was subsequently rear ended by another vehicle that failed to move over or stop.
WARWICK, RI
NECN

2 Workers Seriously Injured in Construction Accident in Acushnet, Mass.

Two people building a garage on a property in Acushnet, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday in a construction accident. Acushnet police responded to Perry Hill Road after receiving a 911 call just before 3 p.m. and found two workers with serious injuries. According to police, workers on scene said a garage...
ACUSHNET, MA
GoLocalProv

Woman Smashed Car Windows, Bit Police Officer on Atwells Avenue

A woman was restrained and taken to Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after reportedly smashing car windows on Atwells Avenue — and biting a police officer. Shortly before 9 AM on Monday, police responded to a report of a woman running in and out of traffic on Atwells Avenue by Valley Street — and breaking car windows.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Dighton Fire
MassLive.com

Malden police cruiser hijacked by woman, led police on chase through Boston and Interstate 93, Massachusetts State Police say

Massachusetts State Police said a woman stole a Malden police cruiser and led authorities on a police pursuit through Boston and Interstate 93 late Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Malden Police released an alert that one of their police cruisers was stolen, officials said. Police said the cruiser was spotted driving erratically on Zakim Bridge minutes after the alert was issued.
MALDEN, MA
WMTW

Two people hurt when motorcycle collides with bear

Two people are recovering after the motorcycle they were on collided with a bear in New Ipswich, New Hampshire. Police said the two were traveling on Turnpike Road around noon Sunday when a bear estimated to be around 300 pounds tried to cross the street and was hit by the motorcycle.
NEW IPSWICH, NH
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at transfer station in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday at a trash transfer station on Shawmut Avenue in New Bedford. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the blaze started just after 3 p.m. He said there were people still working and dumping debris when the fire began.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify victim of deadly Holyoke crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a deadly weekend crash in Holyoke. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Holyoke Police responded to a crash in the area of Route 5 and Belvidere Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. “The suspect’s vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Police arrest second suspect, 16-year-old male, in connection to fatal Indian Orchard shooting of Jorge Rivera-Ortiz

The Springfield Police Department said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the January fatal shooting of Jorge Rivera-Ortiz. Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to the January shooting death of 29-year-old Rivera-Ortiz in the Indian Orchard neighborhood. On Jan. 27, police found Rivera-Ortiz shot dead...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
fallriverreporter.com

One dead in crash involving vehicle, two motorcycles in Dighton

DIGHTON — Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and Police Chief Robert MacDonald report that the Dighton Police and Fire Departments are actively responding to a fatal crash at the intersection of Main and Elm Streets. At 8:06 p.m., Dighton Police and Fire were dispatched to the intersection of Main and...
DIGHTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

LifeStar Transports 1 to Hospital After Serious Crash in Ellington

LifeStar transported one person to the hospital after a serious crash in Ellington on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to Hoffman Road and Meadowbrook Road around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a serious crash. When crews arrived, they said they found a vehicle wedged between a building...
NECN

Two People Hit By Car in Burlington, Massachusetts

Two people are in critical condition after being hit by a car in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning. The crash happened near Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street at 11:53 a.m., police said. The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital nearby....
BURLINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
76K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy