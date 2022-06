One thing that has been a problem for the Packers over the years has been the defense. The defense has been a liability, especially in the playoffs and have been a big reason the Packers haven’t made it to another Super Bowl. However since 2018 the Packers defense has been getting much better. In 2020 and 2021 the Packers have been ranked as a top ten overall defense. That is something they have not had since the Super Bowl win in 2010. Going into the 2022 NFL season the Packers on paper have a really talented defense. Here is a overall look at the Packers defense:

