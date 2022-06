Raleigh, N.C. — A new study from N.C. State University gives details about an invasive insect from Asia that can kill grapevines and damage crops. The spotted lanternfly could reach the wine-producing counties of California by 2027, according to a new analysis from researchers at NCSU. Their discoveries also found a high chance of the insect spreading to North Carolina in five years, possibly threatening the state's agriculture industry.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 HOURS AGO