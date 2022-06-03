ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Drunk Dude, Passes Out in THE Wrong Place. Cops Put it on TikTok

By Captain Jack
97ZOK
97ZOK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is so wrong but oh so right. A 19 year old Wisconsin fella made bad choices, and it got him in a lot of trouble. The officers involved had a lot of fun with it though. KMOV. There were officers from out of town, staying at an Airbnb...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Deer District shooting victim 'on the verge of being evicted'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man's life has taken a turn after he was shot near the Deer District May 13. He says a night of fun led to him falling on hard times. Vernell Terrell told FOX6 News he was celebrating his 40th birthday when people started shooting near the Deer District. He was hit once, but that one bullet changed his life in more ways than one.
97ZOK

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
vigourtimes.com

Man Who Killed 6 People Took Selfie With Their Bodies: Cops

– — Police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of 6 people at a Milwaukee duplex in January. Travis Birkley was charged Saturday with six counts of felony murder-armed robbery in the fatal shootings of Michelle D. Williams, 49, and her husband Donta “Michael” Williams, 44; Charles L. Hardy, 42; Caleb A. Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Donald Smith, 43. The Williamses and Smith lived at the residence, and Jordan’s mother tells theMilwaukee Journal-Sentinel he had been taken in by the Williamses after experiencing homelessness. Police say Birkley may also have lived at the duplex at some point (prescription bottles and papers with his name were found there, Fox 6 reports), and that he appeared to know all the victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wlip.com

Police search for Wisconsin cemetery shooter who injured 2

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were...
RACINE, WI
97ZOK

Rockstar Illinois Sheriff’s Canine Captures 9 Suspects In One Day

Meet Lake County Illinois Sheriff Canine, Dax... Not only is Dax handsome and a very good boy, but he kicks butt at capturing criminals too. Around 1 a.m on June 1, 2022, Dax and his partner, Lake County Deputy John Forlenza, received a call to respond to the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Wadsworth, Illinois. Upon arriving at the scene, Dax and his partner learned that three suspects had fled the scene, and that is when Dax's big busting day began.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wiproud.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Put It On#Dudes
CBS 58

Kicking it with a cop for a bigger cause

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee police officers are fostering a better relationship with kids and schools in the community. Elementary school students cheered their teachers on as staff members took on MPD officers in a game of kickball Friday afternoon, June 3. "We thought it would be a fun idea to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating pair of teen shootings

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after teens were shot in a pair of separate incidents over the weekend. MPD says officers responded to 49th and Hadley just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. There they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He is expected to survive. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Sunday afternoon 16-year-old shot at 90th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire at around 1:40 p.m. on Sun., June 5 near 90th St. and Appleton Ave. Police report that the boy sustained non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Something's fishy at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Piles of small dead fish have washed up onto the rocks and beaches, and you can smell it. This happens every year around this time, but this year, the fish die-off may be the worst in some time. "You definitely can smell it when the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Will Bingo, Smoking, Steakhouse Return to Potawatomi?

It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Nicole Koglin will be in Franklin and Howards Grove this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week as part of CBS 58 Hometowns, Nicole Koglin will be in Franklin on Tuesday, June 7, and Howards Grove Thursday, June 9. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds enjoyed Milwaukee Pride parade

MILWAUKEE — A sea of color lit up 2nd Street in Walker’s Point on Sunday to celebrate Pride month. The month-long celebration hosts events across the city, including the annual Pride Parade that was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We’re ready to party,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy