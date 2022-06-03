Wisconsin Drunk Dude, Passes Out in THE Wrong Place. Cops Put it on TikTok
By Captain Jack
97ZOK
4 days ago
This is so wrong but oh so right. A 19 year old Wisconsin fella made bad choices, and it got him in a lot of trouble. The officers involved had a lot of fun with it though. KMOV. There were officers from out of town, staying at an Airbnb...
