MURFREESBORO – Head coach Mark McEntire has hired former Blue Raider Payne Denman as the next assistant coach for Middle Tennessee men's golf. "One of the things we were looking for was that our players wanted a good player," McEntire said of the search for a new assistant. "And we found one. He's got really good ties to the Grove, really good ties to Stones River, and all of our alumni. I think he's going to do a really good job for us."

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO