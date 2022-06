Penn State Athletics will hold a ‘Roar & Rally’ celebration on Tuesday, June 23 to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, the department announced Monday. The day will kick off with check-in in the Stadium West parking lot at 11 a.m., followed by a one-mile walk at 11:30 a.m. from the “We Are” Statue on Curtin Road to Old Main Lawn. The rally and celebration itself will then begin at 12:05 p.m. at Old Main.

