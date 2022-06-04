Videos: Myles Garrett, Browns defense Miami trip workouts

After QB Deshaun Watson took the offense to the Bahamas for workouts and some fun, including golf, DE Myles Garrett decided to take the defense to Miami’s South Beach for some of the same.

Garrett returned to Berea for this week’s OTAs before flying out with his teammates for the trip to Florida. Knowing Garrett’s penchant for exercise, it is not a surprise that his trip would focus on his teammates’ physical health while bonding.

With a majority of the defense returning from last year with just a few new faces, like Chase Winovich and the rookies, Garrett’s trip can help take the group to the next level. The end of the 2021 season was strong for that side of the ball.

A couple of videos have surfaced from workouts happening at House of Athlete via Instagram. First, we see some control oriented, timing movements:

Then we see what we would expect to see from Garrett, lifting a lot of weight. Winovich seems impressed:

Like with Watson’s trip, it is good to see the team spending time together in the offseason with the hopes of a strong 2022 season to come.