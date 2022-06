The City of Fall River last week welcomed 18 new members of the fire department after their graduation from the latest training academy. Fall River hosted recruits from New Bedford and Lakeville as part of the 31st academy class. During the ceremony hosted at Bristol Community College, Fall River Fire Chief Roger St. Martin told recruits they are entering one of the most respected professions of public service, one which comes with immense responsibility.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO