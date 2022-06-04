ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Answers Our Burning Questions

By Lisa Konicki
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIxPm_0g0TpGso00

JoJo has been staying busy since shedding her image as a teen pop star in the early aughts. After making her mark in R&B—winning Grammy for Best R&B Song, “Say So,” with PJ Morton in 2020—JoJo released her latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It in 2021, and in 2022 she hit the road for her winter tour in support of it all.

If that wasn’t enough, the 31-year-old singer recently joined forces with Morton for a second time to release “My Peace,” a staunch profession of self-love. Check it out below.

JoJo joined American Songwriter’s Off the Record LIVE to answer some rapid-fire questions about her life outside of music. Get to know JoJo a little better and see what she had to say.

What are you binge-watching?

JoJo: Impeachment. American Crime Story, it’s about the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal.

What’s your favorite board game?

JoJo: I haven’t played a board game in a long time. But I would probably say Monopoly.

What’s your favorite beverage?

JoJo: Sauvignon Blanc

Morning person or night person?

JoJo: I really shine in the afternoon. I need some time to warm up in the day. I’m pretty tired toward the end of the night.

Must-have item in your purse?

JoJo: Lately, I’ve been really a lipstick person. I feel like putting on lip color even if I don’t have anything else on. If I have lipstick or lip gloss then I feel like can go out into the world and I’ll be fine.

Favorite holiday?

JoJo: Christmas

What are you listening to?

JoJo: I’m listening to ‘December Baby’ by JoJo (laughs). I have a Christmas album I put out last year. But no, I am listening to a lot of playlisting, I use Apple music I listen to R&B now, the Brown Sugar playlist, and all R&B and hear what’s going on in the genre that I’m most associated with.

Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate?

JoJo: Coffee

Favorite season?

JoJo: I love fall.

Cooking or Baking?

JoJo: I love both. I really love both

First thing you notice about someone when you meet them?

JoJo: Their energy. I know that sounds very L.A. but what can I say, I’ve lived there for 12 years.

Favorite movie?

JoJo: As a kid, I loved Beetlejuice, The Lion King, and Little Shop of Horrors. I would say now, I’m really into Marvel movies.

Favorite color?

JoJo: Turquoise

Cats or Dogs?

JoJo: Dogs

Do you have any?

JoJo: I do, I have a mutt named Agape.

Describe yourself in three words?

JoJo: Resilient, loving and thoughtful.

City or country?

JoJo: City

New York or L.A.?

JoJo: I was just in New York and I had such a good show there… I don’t know. I just feel like to live in New York you have to have so much money otherwise it’s like really uncomfortable. I don’t really know, can I say Nashville?

If you could compete in any Olympic sport, what would it be?

JoJo: First of all, I am so not qualified to compete in any Olympic sport. It would probably be in drinking Sauvignon Blanc.

Heels or flats?

JoJo: Heels

What song can you listen to over and over again?

JoJo: “How Does it Feel” by D’Angelo

Window or aisle seat?

JoJo: Window.

What’s your pet peeve?

JoJo: I have a lot of pet peeves. I really don’t like when people try to prompt you into—they’re like, ‘well wouldn’t you rather do this?’ ‘No, would you rather me do that?’ Don’t try to manipulate me.

And I hate when people are rude to waiters. That’s a huge pet peeve of mine.

Favorite dessert?

JoJo: Creme Brulee

Who or what inspires you?

JoJo: I am inspired by people who overcome. There are so many examples of that. Even when I saw Aretha Franklin’s movie, where Jennifer Hudson played her. I’ve been such a huge fan of hers for so long and to see what she overcame in her childhood having to detach from her father’s grip in her life and make her own path. I think about a woman like that and also the time she came up in and the adversity she faced. I think about Mariah Carey’s story of having such success and then going through traumatic relationships and being counted out of the music industry. And then coming back with the Emancipation of Mimi. I’m really inspired by people’s redemption and resilience.

Yankees or Red Sox?

JoJo: Red Sox.

Check out the full interview below.

JoJo courtesy Warner Bros.

Comments / 4

