“The New Bedford Fire Department responded to 58 Willard St shortly after 9:00pm this evening for a reported structure fire. On arrival, Engine 6 & Ladder 3 reported a two story, one-family residence with fire extending through the roof in the rear of the dwelling. Crews undertook an interior attack on the fire while simultaneously protecting the exposures on both sides and the garage in the rear. The fire was contained to the one family residence. A special alarm was called bringing four engines, two ladders, and the air supply unit to the scene.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO