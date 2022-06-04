ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counce, TN

Palaniuk leads pal to ‘epic 20 minutes’

By Steve Wright Contributor
bassmaster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUNCE, Tenn. — After Brandon Palaniuk came off the weigh-in stage Friday, he asked for a minute before answering this reporter’s questions. He wanted to hear Carl Jocumsen’s official weight announced. When he heard “14 pounds, 5 ounces,” Palaniuk smiled and then began answering questions about his day, when he weighed...

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shouts out Ole Miss baseball's electric offense after advancing to super regional

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels football squad are known for their exciting offense and high-scoring games. Well, the Ole Miss baseball team did its best impression of Kiffin’s crew on Monday in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. At the Miami regional in Coral Gables, Florida, the Rebels took down Arizona 22-6 to advance to the super regional round of the tournament. That’s 3 touchdowns (with a 2-point conversion) in Kiffin’s terms.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WDEF

Troopers find major drug haul inside SUV engine block

JACKSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee state troopers say they confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl in one traffic stop on Monday. But they had to work for it. A trooper pulled over a flatbed truck pulling a trailer on I-40 near Jackson in west Tennessee. The driver told...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado touchdown reported in Crockett County, Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Emergency management officials reported a tornado touchdown in Crockett County, Tennessee late Monday evening. The report came in just after 7:30pm from near Adair, or just south of Humboldt, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning for the area. There are reports...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Counce, TN
WREG

Damaging winds, severe storms cross through Arkansas

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning has since been canceled. A moderate flood advisory has been issued for Craighead, Dyer, Lauderdale, Mississippi, and Tipton counties. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day 2 of severe storms has arrived as The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Arkansas until 4 […]
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Winchester Ammunition in Oxford, Mississippi Receives $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

Winchester Ammunition awarded $51.8 million modification to existing U.S. Department of Defense contract. Winchester Ammunition has been awarded a $51.8 million modification to an existing contract for manufacturing 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and .50-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition produced under this contract is manufactured at Winchester’s center-fire ammo facility in Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Bassmaster Classic
radionwtn.com

Clearing The Way For New Restaurant In Paris

Paris, Tenn.–The lot in which the former KN Rootbeer drive-thru on Tyson Avenue was located was cleared over the weekend to make way for construction of a new restaurant. Property Owner Jay Sukhadia told RadioNWTN he’s clearing the site “to get it ready for construction. I’m still unsure of what’s going to be there, I am wanting to put a restaurant, not sure if it’s going to be fast food or dine in.” Sukhadia said he has been researching different restaurants and seeking out which ones want to come to Paris. “Unfortunately, a lot of the chains want to be on Mineral Wells, due to high traffic volume. But, I’m still devoted to installing a affordable restaurant so families can go out without breaking the bank, so to speak.” Sukhadia owns Fuel Pro and Patriot Express and also plans to open a truck stop near the intersection of Hwy. 641S and the 218 bypass. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Site Work On Tidal Wave Auto Spa Begins

Paris, Tenn.–Site work has begun for construction of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa on an outparcel in the Memorial Plaza Shopping Center on Mineral Wells Ave. The Auto Spa is adjacent to the Walmart Shopping Center but is not associated with Walmart. It will be a 1.2 acre site that will consist of travel area, car wash, tunnel, vaccums, etc. As approved by the local planning committee, entrance to the car wash will be from the south side of the property and exit on the north side (across from Taco Bell). They will not be accessing the property from either of the travel lanes that exit on and off Mineral Wells. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
actionnews5.com

Grieving mother warns of dangers of swimming in natural waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
tippahnews.com

Ripley and other North Mississippi McDonald’s locations giving away free chicken sandwiches today

McDonald’s restaurants in north Mississippi will give away free food to celebrate a special day on June 6. The company sent the following press release to RCTV 19 : Not that we need a reason to celebrate where we live, but on Monday, June 6, Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 662 area code will give out FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 662 Day!
RIPLEY, MS
actionnews5.com

Storms delay construction on I-55 and Crump interchange

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The $141.2 million project on the I-55 and Crump Interchange, set to kick off Monday night, is now postponed. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says due to weather, construction is postponed until next Monday night on June 13. Crews will temporarily close lanes from 8 p.m....
CRUMP, TN
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's time for Tennessee to take over the clerk's office | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — My tags expire in October and I'm getting very concerned this license plate fiasco won't be resolved before then. I've always liked Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. I don't understand why she had begged for weeks to get more money for postage, and when commissioners give her $540,000 in emergency funds, now she says no thanks.
TENNESSEE STATE
wtva.com

Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge. This caused...
wnbjtv.com

Made in Tennessee- Milan Mirror Exchange

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Milan Mirror Exchange has been a family business in Milan for almost 60 years. “In 1966, my mom and dad they founded the Milan mirror," said Victory Parkins, "There was a competitor in town that he actually worked for called the Milan exchange.”. About 5 years...
MILAN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy